Orioles Pitching Woes Should Have Front Office on Hot Seat After Brandon Hyde Firing
There are a lot of reasons why the Baltimore Orioles are in the position they currently are, entering May 17 with a 15-28 record.
That led to manager Brandon Hyde being fired before the team’s game against the Washington Nationals on Saturday afternoon after losing four games in a row and dropping 10 out of their last 12 contests.
Alas, it seems that Hyde was a scapegoat for the Orioles’ struggles because he didn’t put this roster together.
The team was producing at an underwhelming level, and something had to be done, but the manager isn’t the only person who should be without a job at this point.
Their front office should be on the hot seat as well, especially after one of their offseason additions, Kyle Gibson, had a disastrous outing again on Saturday.
Signed late in spring training to a one-year, $5.25 million deal, he was expected to add some reliable veteran depth to the rotation.
Thus far, he is giving Charlie Morton a run for his money as the biggest free agent bust of the winter.
Gibson has been awful through his first three starts of the season with a 13.11 ERA in 11.2 innings. He has given up 23 hits, including seven home runs, with six walks and only nine strikeouts, being charged with 17 earned runs.
Those stats have worsened after his fourth outing on Saturday against the Nationals ended before he finished the first inning.
Washington jumped Gibson right from the start, recording six hits and one walk, tagging the veteran right-handed pitcher for six earned runs.
That has led to his ERA skyrocketing to 16.78, as things are getting worse for a Baltimore squad that looks to be at rock bottom.
With some of their other starting pitcher options returning from the injured list, such as Chayce McDermott and Trevor Rogers, it is hard to envision Gibson getting many more opportunities with how poor he has been.
This is a predicament the Orioles have no one to blame but themselves, with their offseason strategy to build up the pitching staff backfiring in spectacular fashion.