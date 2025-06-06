Former Orioles All-Star Corbin Burnes Gets Grim News About Elbow Injury
Former Baltimore Orioles pitcher Corbin Burnes will miss at least a year due to the elbow injury he suffered in his last start.
Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo told Arizona-based media that Burnes will undergo Tommy John surgery next week on his throwing elbow.
Burnes suffered the injury during his last start, during which he appeared to indicate to a team trainer that he blew out the elbow. He has seen two doctors about the injury since then.
By undergoing Tommy John surgery, it will be at least a year before Burnes can take a mound, depending on the type of surgery. It’s possible that he won’t pitch again until 2027. Burnes finished the season 3-2 with a 2.66 ERA.
Corbin Burnes’ History with the Orioles
Baltimore traded for Burnes before the 2024 season, bringing a potential ace to the staff. He pitched like it.
Burnes went 15-9 with a 2.92 ERA and helped Baltimore make the playoffs for the second straight year. With an injury-riddled rotation behind him, he took the ball every turn and had 181 strikeouts and 48 walks in 194.1 innings.
He was also named the starter for the American League in the All-Star Game and finished fifth in AL Cy Young voting.
In the offseason, the Orioles pursued him as a free agent. But he signed a six-year, $210 million deal with the Diamondbacks. Part of his reasoning was that he makes his home in Phoenix.
Burnes’ deal is guaranteed. So, he receives $35 million for each of the six years of the contract. It also comes with a full no-trade clause, but that clause is only guaranteed for the first two years. Burnes also has an opt-out after the 2026 season, an opt-out that he is now unlikely to use.