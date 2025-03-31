Former Orioles Top Prospect Gets Opportunity To Become Franchise's Newest Star
Sometimes, all players need is a chance, and when playing for the Baltimore Orioles on a roster that is loaded with star talent at virtually every position, it's hard to break through.
That was the case for Coby Mayo, the organization's No. 1 prospect who was sent down to Triple-A during camp in a disappointing demotion that calls into question his future standing with the team based on how he's internally viewed in their long-term plans.
But Mayo isn't the only one who has been blocked.
Colton Cowser had to prove he should be part of the equation in 2024. Jackson Holliday was sent down after his rough first stint last year. And Heston Kjerstad has had a hard time becoming a regular in the batting order despite tearing it up in the minors and showcasing some positive things during his time in The Show.
This season, after the departure of Anthony Santander, that was expected to change.
However, more names were strangely added to the mix even after signing Tyler O'Neill, with the front office adding Dylan Carlson and Ramon Laureano to a room that already featured Cedric Mullins, Cowser and Kjerstad.
But, things change, and now Kjerstad has an opportunity to prove he is the next cornerstone of this team following the news that Cowser, the 2024 AL Rookie of the Year runner-up, will be on the shelf for the next couple months with a fractured thumb.
If the lineup on Monday was any indication of what's to come, Kjerstad is going to find himself in the designated hitter role often.
O'Neill moved from right field to left with Laureano taking over in the other corner and Mullins in center.
Kjerstad, a left-handed hitter, was given the nod against a left-handed pitcher over power-hitting righty Gary Sanchez, something that would not have been the case last season.
How long that remains the case will be determined by Kjerstad's play.
He's well aware of how little leash the Orioles give some of their young players if they aren't performing up to the standard that's expected, and while he likely won't be sent down barring a massive slump, his playing time could be reduced.
Both parties hope that isn't the case.
Following the arrival and emergence of many young stars, Kjerstad has largely been one of the forgotten ones despite being taken second overall in 2020.
His short stint in the Majors has suggested he can live up to that ceiling with an OPS+ that's 12 points above the league average of 100 while also hitting six homers and driving in 18 runs across his 55 games and 152 plate appearances.
The more work Kjerstad gets, the more he can prove he belongs.
But the other side of that coin is he also has more chances to get exposed.
Only time will tell how it works out for Kjerstad, but this is his first break, even though it came in a way nobody wanted to see with his teammate hitting the injured list.