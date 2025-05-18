Orioles Designate Kyle Gibson for Assignment After Latest Disastrous Outing
Things could not be going more poorly on the pitching front for the Baltimore Orioles.
Entering the season knowing they would have a worse unit than the one they fielded during the early portion of the 2024 campaign, the group that was thrown together by general manager Mike Elias has performed even worse than anticipated.
Not only has Charlie Morton been a huge flop, but both Grayson Rodriguez and Zach Eflin have spent time on the injured list that really threw everything into flux.
Now, another disppointing addition can be added to the list.
After Kyle Gibson was shelled by the Washington Nationals on Saturday in an outing where he was pulled from the game in the first inning after giving up six earned runs, the Orioles have decided to designate him for assignment, per Roch Kubatko of MASN.
Kade Strowd has been recalled from Triple-A Norfolk as the corresponding move.
Gibson was signed late in the spring to a one-year, $5.25 million contract. He began the season in the minors as a way to build up since he didn't have a long camp, and the hope was he would stabilize things when he was ready to pitch in the bigs.
That has not been the case.
The veteran right-hander has an ERA of 16.78 with an 0-3 record in four starts, giving Baltimore no shot to win when he's been on the mound.
Because of that, there's a good chance he'll remain with the organization.
There likely aren't too many teams around the league clamoring to place a waiver claim on him or give up assets to acquire him in a trade. So if he clears waivers, he might accept an outright assignment to Triple-A Norfolk.
As for Strowd, this is his second stint with the Orioles this season.
He was originally called up on April 28, but he has yet to pitch in an MLB game, so once he eventually does take the mound, that will be his official debut.