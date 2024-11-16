Four Reasons Why Baltimore Orioles Should Sign Veteran Cy Young Winner
The Baltimore Orioles enter free agency as a team to watch, but there are a lot of moving parts.
The Orioles looked like one of the best teams in the league for the first half of the season. Baltimore had an excellent balance of hitting and pitching, and their young core was fueling the fire.
However, things went south in the second half and the Orioles stumbled into the playoffs. Baltimore suffered an early exit at the hands of the Kansas City Royals in the Wild Card Round.
Now, the Orioles have two big free agents of their own in Corbin Burnes and Anthony Santander. Considering Baltimore hasn’t spent much in recent years, there is a chance that both will leave.
Regardless of that, the Orioles do need some pitching help. One starter who could make sense is Justin Verlander. The veteran hits free agency after a tough season, but he could be an option for Baltimore. Here are four reasons why they should sign him in free agency.
Affordable
After the down season, the veteran right-hander won’t be getting anywhere near what he has made in recent years. At his age, a one-year contract in the $10-12 million range makes sense and seems fair. Baltimore hasn’t spent much on free agents, but that was before David Rubenstein took over as owner. Still, that should be an enticing number to pursue him.
Veteran Leader
Even though the Orioles have won more than 90 games in each of the last two seasons, this is still a young team and some of their top prospects are still developing. Verlander, a two-time World Series champion, knows what it takes to win. Someone with his pedigree in the clubhouse, showing young players what it takes to succeed for a long time can only help.
High Upside
He battled injuries and ineffectiveness when on the mound last season. However, he is just one season removed from pitching quite well for the New York Mets and Houston Astros. In 2023, Verlander totaled a sub-3.50 ERA, which Baltimore would gladly take in their rotation. In 2022 he won the American League Cy Young. Father Time may be catching up, but his poor play last season was likely due to the injuries.
Playoff Experience
The Orioles have won a lot of games in the regular season the last two years, but that has yet to translate to playoff success. Verlander shouldn’t be a Game 1 starter for Baltimore in a playoff series. But he could provide the O's with a lot of value from his ample experience. With a 3.58 postseason ERA, he isn’t shy about pitching in October and this young Orioles team could learn a lot.