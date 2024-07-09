Franchise Legend Rips MLB for Snubbing Orioles Pitcher, Takes Shot at Yankees
Somehow, the Baltimore Orioles only had three players selected to play in the All-Star Game. The decision came as somewhat of a surprise, given all of the success the team has found, and while three is a respectable number, other teams got more than them without similar team success.
A former Orioles legend is furious about Major League Baseball's decision to not include a fourth All-Star. Jim Palmer, one of the best pitchers in franchise history, took to X on Monday to share his thoughts about Craig Kimbrel not being selected.
He also threw a shot at New York Yankees closer Clay Holmes in the process.
"MLB should be embarrassed not choosing Craig Kimbrel as an All Star. 2nd in saves,2024, 4th all time, 440, 1 run last 21 appearances. MLB forgot their motto. 'I live for it' and bowed to their NYC bias. Embarrassing."
Palmer later added that he didn't mean any disrespect towards Holmes but believed Kimbrel had had the better season.
"Let us get something straight…I have no animosity towards Clay Holmes. I think he is a premier closer… Kimbrel just deserves it more this year."
Kimbrel has quietly had an impressive campaign despite struggling to start the year. He's posted a 2.10 ERA, 0.90 WHIP, 23 saves, and has struck out 52 in 34 1/3 innings pitched.
Holmes was one of the better bullpen arms in baseball for much of the season but has struggled over the past few weeks. His ERA has gone from 1.23 on June 9 to 3.00 on July 8.
Perhaps there was some Yankees bias in the decision, but that's also not fair to say, given some of the other picks.
Kimbrel would've earned his 10th selection, an honor that not many in baseball history have accomplished. Being an All-Star once is a huge achievement, but doing so nine times in a 15-year career just shows the type of arm he's been throughout his career.
Now 36 years old, it's uncertain if he'll ever earn another nod. He hasn't shown any signs of slowing down in 2024, but due to his age, it's tough to expect him to continue being one of the top relievers in baseball.
If Kimbrel feels the same way Palmer does, Baltimore has an opportunity to take the division from Holmes and New York, which is much more important than getting an All-Star nod.
He certainly has the chance to get the last laugh, and it'll be interesting to see if he's even better after being snubbed.