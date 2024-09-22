Gunnar Henderson’s Latest Comment Could Signal Baltimore Orioles Are Pressing
The Baltimore Orioles haven't played well since the All-Star break. For the first time in about two years, the Orioles are being tested more than ever.
It's not too surprising to see a young team struggle when things get tough. They didn't do that last season, and while they dealt with some injuries then, their current struggles seem to be because of their lack of health.
If Baltimore were healthy, there would be more to say about how they've played. However, when a team deals with as many injuries as they have, it's tough to ask for too much.
Nonetheless, the Orioles have to understand that no one feels bad for them. If they don't get the job done in October, they'll face the heat, despite the injuries.
But is there any other reason they've been struggling recently? Gunnar Henderson's latest comment could answer that, as he made it sound like players are trying to do too much.
That doesn't mean they're nervous, but simply put, Baltimore might have players pressing.
“Just try not to do too much,” Henderson said, according to Jake Rill of MLB.com. “I feel like I’ve got caught up kind of doing that recently and was able to just take a deep breath, go up there and just take what he gives me.”
With a playoff atmosphere in many of the games they've played recently, it's easy to press a bit. That's normal.
However, that also shows the youth on the roster. Calmness will eventually come with time, as that's one of the many reasons why veterans are important to teams.
Their extra-inning loss to the Detroit Tigers was a good test of what was to come. The Tigers are right in the mix to make the postseason and are fighting for their lives right now. The Orioles were on the wrong side of that on Saturday, but it should only help them get prepared.
“It felt like the stakes were high and two teams really fighting to get into the postseason,” manager Brandon Hyde said. “A lot of benches emptied, and a lot of bullpen guys used. It was a heck of a game. Unfortunately, we just didn’t finish it.”
Every step of the way is important for Baltimore. Even if they were to get knocked out early in October, while it'd be disappointing, it'd be a good stepping stone for this team.
Still, don't put it past them figuring it out when it matters most.