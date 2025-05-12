How Are These Orioles Top Prospects Performing So Far This Season?
The Baltimore Orioles have had a youth movement take over their big league roster in recent years, and it looks like they need to prepare for more talent coming.
Even with the disappointment from the start of this season sitting in the air, it's hard not to at least be a little bit excited about some of the prospects getting ready to hit the Majors.
Here are how their top prospects are performing so far this season, using the MLB Pipeline rankings.
No. 1 - Samual Basallo
Basallo hasn't been hitting for average this year, but he has still shown that power stroke.
He's hit four home runs in 18 games, which would be on pace for 36 over a full MLB campaign.
He's posted a .210/.286/.419 slash line to start 2025. It's not the best stretch of his career, but is fine for the youngest player in Triple-A.
No. 2 - Coby Mayo
Mayo in the minors and Mayo in the Majors have been two entirely different players.
Over his first 29 games at the Triple-A level, he has posted a .246/.344/.509 slash line with six home runs and 22 RBI. His power shines there, but he needs to find that same success at the MLB level.
He got called up recently but got sent back down after just four games where he only had one hit. He how has a .083/.154/.083 slash line for his career over 21 games and has yet to get an extra-base hit.
No. 3 - Enrique Bradfield Jr.
Bradfield continued to be one of the more intriguing players in the farm system. His breakout is coming at the perfect time since Baltimore will likely lose longtime center fielder Cedric Mullins after the season.
Bradfield is currently dealing with an injury that has kept him out for all but six games this campaign, but he has looked fantastic when healthy.
The 23-year-old has a .389/.476/.556 slash line with a double and a triple in his first seven hits. He stole 74 bases last season, which is one of his best traits.
No. 4 - Chayce McDermott
McDermott also had some injury issues but is healthy again and pitching at an elite level.
He has a 1.86 ERA over 9.2 innings of work with a 1.034 WHIP and a 9.3 K/9. He's only allowed four hits but has six walks, which is the only thing that is holding him back.
No.5 - Vance Honeycutt
Honeycutt had two college seasons with at least 25 home runs and 25 stolen bases, but is still waiting for the power to translate as a pro.
He has 13 swipes already in 2025, but has posted a .202/.331/.293 slash line with a single home run at the plate.
The 21-year-old is one of the fastest players they have but they need him to find some consistency elswhere for him to climp up the farm system further.