Baltimore Orioles Top Pitching Prospect Dominates in Injury Rehab Start
Chayce McDermott got just a taste of the Majors when he made his debut with the Baltimore Orioles last season.
The O’s called him up to make his debut on July 24 to make a start in a bit of a pinch. He went four innings, giving up five hits, three earned runs and two walks while he struck out three. Right after that, the Orioles sent him back to Triple-A Norfolk.
He clearly had the stuff to be a Major League pitcher. But the Orioles didn’t need him consistently at that point.
Now Baltimore could surely use him. But, as it seems with many options in the Orioles’ rotation, he is hurt.
Before opening day, the O’s put him on the 15-day injured list with a right lat strain. It can be a troublesome injury for pitchers. He’s been making the rehab rounds. Last week, he pitched 1.2 innings for Double-A Chesapeake in his return to the mound.
Baltimore promptly promoted him to Norfolk to continue his rehab and he took a big leap forward.
Against Charlotte, he pitched four innings. He allowed one hit, no runs, one walk and struck out three.
It’s a great message to send to Orioles leadership, as the 26-year-old right-hander might be closer to helping a battered starting rotation.
Along with McDermott, the Orioles have starters Zack Eflin, Grayson Rodriguez, Trevor Rogers and Cody Poteet on the 15-day injured list. Kyle Bradish, Tyler Wells and Albert Suarez are on the 60-day IL.
What happens with McDermott when he’s ready to go remains unclear. MLB.com reports that he could be a potential May activation. But he likely needs more stretching out to be ready for a return.
MLB Pipeline has McDermott as the Orioles’ No. 4 overall prospect and top pitcher. He’s behind Samuel Basallo, Coby Mayo and Enrique Bradfield Jr. Mayo was just promoted to Baltimore and joined the team this weekend.
McDermott isn’t a home-grown Orioles prospect. He was drafted in the fourth round by the Houston Astros in 2021 out of Ball State. After flashing a 2.09 ERA in his first short season in the Astros’ system in 2021, he went 6-1 in 19 starts at the Astros’ High-A affiliate in Asheville in 2022. He was acquired in the Trey Mancini trade in 2022.