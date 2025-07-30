How Orioles’ Kyle Bradish fared in second rehab start
On Tuesday night, rehabbing Baltimore Orioles right-hander Kyle Bradish took another encouraging step toward his long-awaited return from the injured list.
A little more than 13 months removed from Tommy John surgery, Bradish made his second minor league rehab start in span of five days, throwing 38 pitches (24 strikes) over 3.2 scoreless innings for Double-A Chesapeake. He exited with two strikeouts and allowed just one hit.
In his previous outing with High-A Aberdeen, Bradish fanned four batters while allowing one run on three hits and a walk in two innings (37 pitches). Since returning to game action last Thursday, his velocity has consistently sat between 94-97 mph, and he has generated a healthy number of swings and misses with his breaking stuff—reminiscent of the pitcher fans saw before his injury.
Bradish, 28, has proven he can be one of the most effective starters in baseball when healthy. During his 2023 breakout campaign, he posted a 2.83 ERA and 1.04 WHIP over 30 starts. He struck out batters at a 25% rate, walked just 6.6%, and generated a 49.2% groundball rate, finishing fourth in American League Cy Young Award voting.
After opening last season on the injured list due to a UCL sprain, Bradish returned with a 2.75 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, and an improved 32.5% strikeout rate in eight big-league starts. However, he experienced significant elbow pain following his outing on June 14 and could not delay surgery any longer.
Bradish will need several more minor-league rehab outings to get fully stretched out, but barring any setbacks, he could be activated by mid-to-late August.
Pitchers who undergo Tommy John surgery typically have a recovery timetable of 12 to 18 months, but those who have an internal brace installed to support their ulnar collateral ligament—like Bradish—are more likely to return on the earlier side of that window.
If Bradish’s performance comes anywhere near what he showed before his injury, it would be a major boost to an Orioles rotation that has struggled in his absence. As of Wednesday morning, their starters rank 29th in MLB with a 5.06 ERA this season.