How Real Are Baltimore Orioles Pitching Woes Heading Into MLB Playoffs?
The Baltimore Orioles are almost guaranteed to make the 2024 MLB playoffs, but how much of a threat are they going to be when things get started?
Currently three games behind the New York Yankees in the American League East race, the Orioles look destined for a wild card spot. But, even their hold for the No. 1 spot is in jeopardy as they are only 2.5 games ahead of the Kansas City Royals.
A lot has been made about the team’s offense recently, or lack thereof, and rightfully so. Baltimore isn’t getting the kind of production they had been earlier in the season from key hitters, leading to the entire lineup struggling.
Luckily for the Orioles, there are about two weeks for the lineup to get on track. Their biggest obstacle heading into the postseason is their pitching staff.
Some of the snags have been out of the team’s control. No one could have predicted Kyle Bradish, Tyler Wells and John Means all going down with season-ending injuries.
With their depth depleted, the production on the mound plummeted in the middle of the season. As shared by Bradford Doolittle of ESPN, they spent most of the summer near the bottom of the league in ERA.
Ahead of the deadline, moves were made to help turn things around.
Zach Eflin, who was acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays, has been excellent. Trevor Rogers, acquired from the Miami Marlins, has been on the opposite end of the spectrum.
He performed so poorly that the Orioles optioned him to Triple-A to work things out.
The bullpen has also had its shortcomings. Craig Kimbrel has not been consistent, ceding late-game work to Seranthony Dominguez, who was acquired in a trade from the Philadelphia Phillies.
With shaky starting pitching and a bullpen lacking a surefire, lights-out closer, how concerned should the team be? In Doolittle’s opinion, the pitching concerns are very much real.
“It certainly feels like the Orioles peaked in the first half -- but you can make the same argument about the Yankees. I'd feel a little better if Grayson Rodriguez were back, but he's yet to start a rehab assignment. I'm also not completely convinced Burnes is at the top of his game right now. However, Zach Eflin has been excellent with the Orioles (2.22 ERA in seven starts) and even Albert Suarez continues to produce good starts. In the end, though, it's that ninth inning that looks problematic,” wrote the ESPN senior writer.
Albert Suarez has been an unexpected source of production, but part of the reason they went after starting pitching ahead of the deadline was so that they wouldn’t have to rely on him and Dean Kremer in big spots. Will the clock strike midnight on Suarez down the stretch?
Last year, Baltimore was swept by the Texas Rangers in the ALDS. If they don’t figure out their pitching situation, they will be lucky to even make it to that round.