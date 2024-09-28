How to Watch Baltimore Orioles and Twins Saturday, Channel, Stream and Lineups
The Baltimore Orioles are coming off a 7-2 victory that officially eliminated their opponent, the Minnesota Twins, from making the playoffs.
With the Orioles already solidified as the top Wild Card team in the American League, they will look to finish the final series of the regular season with a win.
Baltimore will turn to the team’s bullpen to begin this one against the Twins. They will start with Matt Bowman (1-0, 4.60) on the mound. The 33-year-old will be making his first start of the season. In his 24 appearances, all in relief, the former Princeton Tiger has picked up 22 strikeouts over 29.1 innings of work.
The bullpen will face Minnesota rookie Zabby Matthews (1-3, 5.71) in the second game of the series. The 24-year-old will be making his ninth start of the season. He's coming off a no-decision against the Boston Red Sox. He went 4.2 innings in the outing, allowing one run on two hits, and picked up six strikeouts in the appearance.
Here are the lineups for today’s matchup:
Baltimore Orioles
1 SS Jackson Holliday
2 C Adley Rutschman
3 RF Anthony Santander
4 1B Ryan O'Hearn
5 DH Ryan Mountcastle
6 LF Heston Kjerstad
7 2B Ramon Urias
8 3B Emmanuel Rivera
9 CF Austin Slater
Ryan O'Hearn picked up his 14th home run of the season in last night's series opening win against the Twins. He has been hot at the plate over his last seven games hitting .333/.364/.524.
Minnesota Twins
1 2B Edouard Julien
2 CF Austin Martin
3 SS Brooks Lee
4 DH Royce Lewis
5 1B Carlos Santana
6 LF Willi Castro
7 C Ryan Jeffers
8 3B Kyle Farmer
9 RF Manuel Margot
Before the game, the Twins annouced a series of roster moves as they recalled right hander Diego Castillo as well as utilityman Michael Helman for the final two games of the season. The moves came after Minnesota placed infielder Jose Miranda on a season ending injured list with a low back strain. Left hander Kody Funderburk was also optioned to the minor leagues.
The first pitch is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. ET in Minneapolis at Target Field. The game will be available nationally on FOX.
You can also watch it on fuboTV with a free trial by signing up here!