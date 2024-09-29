How to Watch Baltimore Orioles and Twins Sunday, Channel, Stream and Lineups
The Baltimore Orioles are coming off a 9-2 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Saturday. The team has now outscored their opponent 16-4 across the first two games and will look for the series sweep to end the regular season on a high note. Baltimore (90-71) will head to the postseason for the second consecutive season beginning on Tuesday.
Before they can put their entire focus on postseason play, the Orioles will send out Albert Suarez (8-7, 3.74) for the final start of the year. The 34-year-old will be making his 24th start of the season after joining the Baltimore rotation that has been plagued with injuries all year long. The right-hander is coming off his second straight start, where he picked up a loss against the Detroit Tigers on September 22nd. He went five innings and allowed four runs off five hits. The deep ball was an issue for Suarez as he allowed three home runs in the contest.
Suarez and the rest of the Orioles will face Bailey Ober (12-8, 3.94) of the Twins. The former College of Charleston pitcher will be making his 31st start of the season. He is coming off a five-inning start that resulted in a loss to the Miami Marlins last week. He allowed four runs on eight hits across five innings of work.
Here are the lineups for today’s matchup:
Baltimore Orioles
1 SS Gunnar Henderson
2 2B Jordan Westburg
3 DH Adley Rutschman
4 LF Colton Cowser
5 1B Ryan Mountcastle
6 RF Ryan O'Hearn
7 CF Cedric Mullins
8 3B Ramon Urias
9 C James McCann
Orioles Ryan O'Hearn picked up his 15th home run of the season on Saturday, his second straight game with a homer. He now has a career high in long balls since making his MLB Debut in 2018.
Minnesota Twins
1 DH Edouard Julien
2 LF Austin Martin
3 SS Brooks Lee
4 3B Royce Lewis
5 1B Carlos Santana
6 2B Kyle Farmer
7 RF Manuel Margot
8 C Christian Vazquez
9 CF DaShawn Keirsey
The first pitch is scheduled for 3:10 p.m. ET in Minneapolis at Target Field. The game will be available on MASN2 and Bally Sports North.
