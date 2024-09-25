How to Watch Baltimore Orioles and Yankees Wednesday, Channel, Stream and Lineups
The Baltimore Orioles are fresh off punching their ticket for the 2024 postseason after defeating the New York Yankees 5-3 in the Bronx. Now, with five games remaining, they hang on by a thread to win the American League East division. With five games remaining, the Orioles will have to win out and hope the Yankees fall in every matchup the rest of the season. However, all eyes are focused on game two of the series.
Baltimore will turn to right hander Zach Eflin (10-9, 3.53) at Yankee Stadium. He continues to have a great second half of his season since being traded from the Tampa Bay Rays. In his eight starts with the Orioles, he has picked up a 5-2 record with a 2.31 ERA. He is coming off a no-decision against the San Francisco Giants, but not after picking up his 13th quality start of the year. He allowed only two runs off six hits across six innings of work. .
The scheduled starter for the game was Yankees left hander Nestor Cortes, but was scratched on Wednesday morning after being sent for an MRI. The 29-year-old has allowed only one earned run over the last 15.1 innings of work but has experienced left elbow discomfort. The Yankees placed Cortes on the 15-day injured list before the game tonight.
Instead, Eflin will go up against Marcus Stroman (10-8, 4.04) as he will start tonight's game in Nestor Cortes place for the Yankees. He will return to the rotation after making one appearance out of the bullpen during his last time out on the road against the Seattle Mariners. In that outing, he went three innings, allowing one run on five hits. This will be his first start of the season for the Roberto Clemente Award Nominee against the Orioles.
Here are the lineups for today’s matchup:
Baltimore Orioles
1 SS Gunnar Henderson
2 2B Jordan Westburg
3 RF Anthony Santander
4 LF Colton Cowser
5 1B Ryan Mountcastle
6 DH Ryan O'Hearn
7 3B Ramon Urias
8 CF Cedric Mullins
9 C James McCann
New York Yankees
1 2B Gleyber Torres
2 RF Juan Soto
3 CF Aaron Judge
4 C Austin Wells
5 DH Giancarlo Stanton
6 3B Jazz Chisholm Jr.
7 LF Jasson Dominguez
8 1B Anthony Rizzo
9 SS Anthony Volpe
The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET in the Bronx at Yankee Stadium. The game will be available on MASN and the YES Network.
You can also watch it on fuboTV with a free trial by signing up here!