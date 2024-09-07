Injured Baltimore Orioles Star Making Significant Strides Toward Return
Every day, the news get a bit more promising for the Baltimore Orioles when it comes to the recovery of their injured infielder, Ramón Urías.
On Friday, MLB.com reported that Urías didn’t need the crutches he had been using since he suffered a right ankle sprain last month. He told reporters he expected to start baseball activities soon and that returning by the end of the regular season was possible.
Just a week ago, Urías left a game against the Colorado Rockies after he sprained his ankle. He needed those crutches that night to leave the ballpark. He went on the 10-day injured list the next day.
Now, both he and manager Brandon Hyde are optimistic he’ll be back.
"Ramón has made huge strides," Hyde said to reporters "We're expecting — hoping — he'll be back before the end of the regular season.”
He went to the injured list with a slash line of .252/.327/.427/.754 with 10 home runs and 35 RBI in 93 games. The versatile infielder has played primarily third base, but he can also play first and second. Coby Mayo was one of the players promoted by the Orioles that day, a move that came at the same time rosters expanded to 28 players.
Before the injury, one could make the argument that Urías was one of the team’s hottest hitters.
He was in the midst of a two-week run that saw him bat .341 with four home runs and 15 RBI, along with two doubles and a triple.
His best month at the plate this season was July, where he batted .341 with a homer and eight RBI.
Urías is one of three infielders the Orioles are hoping to get back by the end of the season, as they’ve already lost Jorge Mateo for the rest of the year after he underwent a left UCL reconstruction surgery with internal brace and flexor repair last month.
Jordan Westburg and Ryan Mountcastle are also on the 10-day IL.
Westburg suffered a fracture of his right hand shortly after the All-Star break. He went on the IL on Aug. 1. He has resumed baseball activities but he won’t ramp up until X-rays show the fracture is healed, per Hyde.
Baltimore is optimistic he can return before the end of the regular season.
Mountcastle has been on the IL since Aug. 26 with a left wrist sprain he suffered on Aug. 23. He was hitting baseballs off a tee earlier this week but is behind in his progress, per Hyde.
Baltimore is hosting the Tampa Bay Rays through Sunday.