Injured Baltimore Orioles Utility Man Improving, Nearing Rehab Assignment
The injury bug has bitten the Baltimore Orioles hard throughout the 2025 MLB regular season.
With backup catcher Maverick Handley heading to the seven-day concussion injured list after a collision with Jazz Chisholm Jr. of the New York Yankees, the team currently has 11 players sidelined.
He is the 22nd player to spend time on the injured list, as the Orioles haven’t been whole at any point during the 2025 campaign.
They won’t be for a while with Opening Day starters in catcher Adley Rutschman, first baseman Ryan Mountcastle and outfielder Tyler O’Neill all currently sidelined.
But, the team has received a positive update on the status of their major free agency splash, with O’Neill feeling less pain and planning to get more work in this week and appearances with Double-A Chesapeake.
He could very well soon be joined by utility man Jorge Mateo, who has been dealing with an elbow injury that has had him on the injured list since June 7.
As shared by Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun on X, Mateo has revealed that he is currently partaking in all baseball activities and is feeling a lot better.
The next step for him is to begin a rehab assignment, which should occur soon.
Mateo has failed to make much of a positive impact at the plate this season with an underwhelming .180/.231/.279 slash line in only 31 games and 65 plate appearances.
But, he has been a weapon on the basepaths, already stealing 13 bases and has been a big part of the team’s game plan with his defensive versatility.
He has already appeared in games at shortstop, center field, second base, third base and left field. Mateo has even pitched one inning in mopup duty.
Getting him back in the mix would be a nice boost for Baltimore off the bench as a pinch runner and defensive replacement late in games.
