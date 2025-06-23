Orioles Pushing for Their ' 1,000% Deserving' Star to Make All-Star Game
In the midst of an incredibly disappointing campaign, Ryan O'Hearn has become a breakout star for the Baltimore Orioles during the first half of the season.
While his two previous years with the team wouldn't necessarily suggest that he's just now bursting onto the scene since he posted OPS+ figures 20 points above the league average in both of those seasons, but what he's done thus far in 2025 has been a major story around the league.
More News: Orioles Place Star Catcher On 10-Day IL With Left Oblique Strain
O'Hearn is slashing .305/.387/.480 with 10 homers and 29 RBI across 65 games for an OPS+ of 148, turning into the best hitter on a team that features a former American League Rookie of the Year winner, two runner-ups, a former No. 1 prospect in the sport and multiple All-Star selections.
Being a part of the Midsummer Classic is a mark that's missing from O'Hearn's resume, and it's something the Orioles are pushing to change this season.
"He's 1,000% deserving," Gunnar Henderson said, per Jake Rill of MLB.com. "He's just been unbelievable this first half of the season, and he's been one of the best hitters in baseball ... There's no one more deserving than him."
So far, it seems like the voters agree.
More News: Orioles Not Thinking About Promoting Top Prospect, Despite Adley Rutschman Injury
After Rafael Devers was traded by the Boston Red Sox to the San Francisco Giants, O'Hearn was the leading vote getter among American League designated hitters after the first update.
It's hard to imagine that won't continue.
More News: Orioles Future Is Murky With One of Lowest Rated Farm Systems in Baseball
But after what happened in 2024, Baltimore knows that things can change.
"I thought he got snubbed last year, quite frankly. For him to be in first this year, I'm fired up for him," Jordan Westburg added.
For more Orioles news, head over to Orioles On SI.