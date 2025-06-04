Injured Orioles Sluggers Ready for Rehab Assignments in Minor Leagues
As the Baltimore Orioles try to turn things around after a disastrous first couple of months, they are at least starting to get healthier.
So far this season, there are plenty of reasons why the Orioles got off to a poor start, but injuries certainly have played a significant factor. This is a team that hasn’t been close to healthy all year, but that isn’t the only reason for the struggles.
Fortunately, the team is starting to get some of their normal players back in the lineup especially, which should help at least spark the talented unit.
Recently, interim manager Tony Mansolino gave some positive updates on three sluggers for Baltimore, per MLB.com.
As shown with those three players currently out of the lineup, it is easy to see why the unit hasn’t lived up to their expectations this campaign. While some of their young stars have struggled, players like Jackson Holliday and Gunnar Henderson have bounced back nicely in May from a poor month of April.
Of the three, getting Jordan Westburg and Tyler O’Neill back is important. Westburg was an All-Star for the Orioles last year but has played in just 23 games so far this campaign.
Furthermore, O’Neill was one of the more significant signings made by the team this winter to replace the power of Anthony Santander who left in free agency. The talented slugger can be one of the best home run hitters in the game when he is healthy, but staying on the field has been a challenge.
While Baltimore is still well under .500, there is a lot of season left to be played. If they get healthy, this offense has shown in the past an ability to carry the team. However, that will have to happen soon.