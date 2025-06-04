Inside The Orioles

Injured Orioles Sluggers Ready for Rehab Assignments in Minor Leagues

The Baltimore Orioles look like they will be getting some help for the lineup in the near future.

Nick Ziegler

May 27, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles first baseman Ryan Mountcastle (6) hits a double during the fourth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
May 27, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles first baseman Ryan Mountcastle (6) hits a double during the fourth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. / Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images
In this story:

As the Baltimore Orioles try to turn things around after a disastrous first couple of months, they are at least starting to get healthier.

So far this season, there are plenty of reasons why the Orioles got off to a poor start, but injuries certainly have played a significant factor. This is a team that hasn’t been close to healthy all year, but that isn’t the only reason for the struggles.

Fortunately, the team is starting to get some of their normal players back in the lineup especially, which should help at least spark the talented unit.

Recently, interim manager Tony Mansolino gave some positive updates on three sluggers for Baltimore, per MLB.com.

As shown with those three players currently out of the lineup, it is easy to see why the unit hasn’t lived up to their expectations this campaign. While some of their young stars have struggled, players like Jackson Holliday and Gunnar Henderson have bounced back nicely in May from a poor month of April.

Of the three, getting Jordan Westburg and Tyler O’Neill back is important. Westburg was an All-Star for the Orioles last year but has played in just 23 games so far this campaign.

Furthermore, O’Neill was one of the more significant signings made by the team this winter to replace the power of Anthony Santander who left in free agency. The talented slugger can be one of the best home run hitters in the game when he is healthy, but staying on the field has been a challenge.

While Baltimore is still well under .500, there is a lot of season left to be played. If they get healthy, this offense has shown in the past an ability to carry the team. However, that will have to happen soon.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Nick Ziegler
NICK ZIEGLER

Nick Ziegler is an alumnus of the Connecticut School of Broadcasting. He has been working in sports media covering the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL for nearly a decade with various publications online. With his free time, Nick enjoys being at the Jersey Shore with his wife, daughter, and their golden retriever. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @NickZiegler20.

Home/News