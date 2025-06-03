Analyzing Orioles Team Superlatives After Dreadful Month of May
It was another disastrous month for the Baltimore Orioles with the team finishing up May with a dreadful record of 9-18.
With a second consecutive poor month of baseball, the 2025 campaign can already be seen as a failure for the franchise. The Orioles were a team that had won the most games in the American League over the past two seasons, but now some injuries and poor roster decisions have resulted in them being one of the worst teams in baseball.
Now, with the summer months approaching, Baltimore figures to be sellers. Even though it has been a really poor year so far, they do have some talent still on the team. The front office will have to navigate this summer carefully, with the hopes of turning things around quickly in 2026.
Despite it being a bad month, there were some positives. Here are the superlatives for the Orioles in May.
Most Improved
There have been a couple of players who could qualify for this one after the dreadful performances in April, but veteran Charlie Morton will get the nod for May. The right-hander was arguably the worst pitcher in baseball in April but was more than serviceable in May.
Last month, he totaled a 3.98 ERA, which was a significant improvement from the previous month.
Even though he got off to a terrible start, Morton has been a solid pitcher for most of his career and his performance in April might have simply been just an outlier. While it will still take some time to believe in him, he could end up being a trade asset for the team if he keeps it up.
Cy Young
Even though the rotation has taken a lot of heat for the struggles of the team, Dean Kremer pitched very well in the month of May. In six starts he totaled a 3-1 record with three quality starts and an ERA of 2.72.
Kremer was one of the young pitchers that the Orioles were relying on in 2025 to take a step forward. In May, he was certainly able to do that, leading the rotation in ERA. Now, the franchise will hope that this past month was a sign of things to come.
MVP
Even though the offense got off to a very slow start, there has at least been some improvement in that area. In May, the MVP of the batting order might have been a bit of a surprise, but Ryan O’Hearn was fantastic for the team.
The slugger slashed 365/.450/.542 with four home runs and 10 RBI. O’Hearn is going to be a name frequently mentioned in trade rumors in the coming months. As shown by his performance in May, he can make an impact for a contender.
With an OPS at nearly .1000 for the month, O’Hearn was a major bright spot for a team that has struggled.