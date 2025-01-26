Insider Thinks Baltimore Orioles Could Still Add Starting Pitcher and Reliever
Right now, it seems like the Baltimore Orioles are done this offseason.
Even though their name continues to be at the center of trade rumors surrounding some of the top starting pitchers made available by their teams, there hasn't been much more than rumored speculation and preliminary conversations.
Something could get done, though.
The Orioles didn't acquire Corbin Burnes until Feb. 1 of last year, so that gives them just under a week if they're following that same timeline.
It also signaled they aren't afraid to make a late move right before Spring Training, and with some solid players being shopped around and others still on the open market, that gives Mike Elias options to made another addition.
Roch Kubatko of MASN thinks it could happen, hinting they might be interested in adding both a starting pitcher and reliever if it comes to it.
"I just know the club has been interested in a top-of-the-rotation starter. Don't know that they'd go after another middle-to-back-end type ... I think it's still possible that they sign another reliever, though that would make it harder for Albert Suárez to break camp with the club unless he shoves someone out of the rotation," he said as parts of two different answers when asked about the possibility of either happening.
There's a lot to break down from that.
First, it seems like Baltimore could still be biding their time and waiting to see if the right offer presents itself for Luis Castillo or Dylan Cease.
Since they already have a full rotation with multiple depth options present as well, it makes sense why they would only be looking for a No. 1 instead of adding another middling starter to their midst.
Castillo and Cease would provide that, especially with Kyle Bradish not expected to be back until the second half of the season, if at all.
When it comes to the bullpen, Kubatko's comment is really interesting.
Felix Bautista is back. They signed Andrew Kittredge. Seranthony Dominguez and Gregory Soto were retained. And Albert Suarez seems to be the swingman for the upcoming campaign.
That looks like a full unit on paper with Yennier Cano, Cionel Perez and Keegan Akin rounding out the rest of the spots.
Adding another arm just to add another arm wouldn't make sense at this point for the Orioles, and it would certainly go against the past ethos of Elias.
Could something be coming for Baltimore, though?
Kubatko thinks there's a chance the front office isn't done making moves, even this late in the offseason with Spring Training around the corner.