Insider calls out 'silly' speculation about Orioles front office
The Baltimore Orioles have a fascinating offseason ahead of them, and the decisions they make as an organization will shape the team's foreseeable future.
Perhaps the biggest decision that needs to be made is what to do with Adley Rutschman. While the 27-year-old former No. 1 overall MLB Draft pick was arguably the best offensive catcher in baseball during the 2022 and 2023 seasons, he took a noticeable step back during the 2024 campaign and has continued to regress this season, as shown by his .227 average and .683 OPS.
These struggles come at a time when Samuel Basallo, the Orioles' top prospect (who is also a catcher), has made it to the big leagues and then signed an eight-year, $67 million contract extension shortly after.
And since both these players play the same position, there's a lot of speculation about whether Baltimore's best move would be to trade Rutschman to help fill other roster holes and make Basallo the team's sole backstop of the future.
The decision of whether to trade Rutschman isn't the only tough choice the team must make. They're going to have to be aggressive in free agency in bolstering their starting rotation and bullpen this winter, while also assessing whether some of their talented young hitters are poised for bounce-back seasons or whether they need to seek replacements.
Earlier this week, news broke that the Orioles' front office has another decision on their hands that they've been grappling with for some time — and it pertains to their front office.
MLB Insider Sends Strong Message About Orioles' Mike Elias Decision
On September 11, it was announced that Mike Elias (who had been the Orioles' general manager and executive vice president) had been promoted to president of baseball operations this past offseason. Therefore, Baltimore is now looking for a new GM to take Elias' place.
Given the Orioles' regression this season in the wake of their not going after top arms in free agency last winter, there was some speculation about whether Elias might be on the hot seat.
This promotion news has obviously answered that question, which USA Today MLB insider Bob Nightengale put bluntly in a September 14 article by writing, "Any speculation on the fate of Orioles GM Mike Elias was silly considering that he was quietly promoted to president of baseball operations before the season started."
Elias was not only not on the hot seat, but he was rewarded for how he handled last offseason. But now it's his job to find a replacement to make the tough decision the Orioles must make this winter.