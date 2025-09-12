Baltimore Orioles eyed AL exec for GM job, per insider
On September 11, news broke that former Baltimore Orioles general manager and executive vice president Mike Elias had been promoted to president of baseball operations this past offseason, but he and the franchise decided to keep quiet about it until this point.
Most believe this was a well-deserved promotion for Elias, given that he has been with the organization since November 2018 and has therefore orchestrated this team to secure a plethora of young, talented players and produce extremely successful regular seasons in the 2023 and 2024 seasons. He also earned the MLB Executive of the Year Award in 2023.
Of course, Elias' promotion makes it so the Orioles need a new general manager. And all indications are that this search has been going on ever since Elias received his promotion back in the wintertime.
And it appears that Elias and the rest of the Orioles' executives are being extremely thorough in their search, given that no new candidate has been named.
Insider Reveals Orioles Has Interest in White Sox Executive for GM Job
There's at least one current MLB executive that the Orioles have tried to court for the vacant GM position.
This was revealed by a September 11 X post from MLB.com insider Mark Feinstand that read, "According to a source, the Orioles indeed had interest in White Sox assistant GM Josh Barfield for a potential front office role, but Barfield plans to stay in Chicago and will not be joining Baltimore."
Who is Josh Barfield?
Barfield is an interesting candidate, as he has experience playing baseball at the highest level. He was drafted by the San Diego Padres in the 2001 MLB Draft and made his MLB debut with San Diego in 2006. His final game in the show was in 2009, and he finished his career with a .264 average, 16 home runs, and 112 RBIs.
Barfield then became a professional scout in 2016 for the Diamondbacks' organization before becoming their director of player development. Then, he became the Chicago White Sox's assistant general manager in 2023.
It's interesting that Barfield prefers to stick with the White Sox, given that they have been a historically bad team over the past few seasons and seem a much longer way away from competing than the Orioles.
Then again, perhaps Barfield sees a path to becoming the White Sox GM in the near future, and that's the reason for his wanting to stay. And this was conveyed by an X post from Bruce Levin that read, "White Sox asst GM Josh Barfield told the team that his goal is to see the job through and be a winner with Chicago. Report on refusing Orioles interest as GM candidate first @Feinsand".
Now the Orioles will need to look elsewhere for their next GM.