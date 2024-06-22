Insider Confirms Baltimore Orioles Are Interested in Adding Starting Pitching
The Baltimore Orioles are going to be in a battle to win the AL East.
Their chances were improved when they took two of three from the New York Yankees on the road during the week, but they're going to need to keep playing at a high level to accomplish their goal of winning back-to-back titles.
As if that wasn't going to be hard enough, the Orioles were dealt major blows to their starting pitching rotation when Kyle Bradish had to undergo Tommy John surgery, joining fellow starters John Means and Tyler Wells on the sideline who also had UCL reconstruction procedures.
General manager Mike Elias was able to give his team a fighting chance to withstand these types of injuries after he acquired Corbin Burnes in the offseason to become the ace of this staff.
That has worked out extremely well, but he's going to have to carry the load alongside Grayson Rodriguez going forward.
Unless Baltimore decideds to be aggressive ahead of the deadline.
Because they can realistically win a World Series title this year, the Orioles should be a prime candidate to use their star prospects and land one of the top starting arms who will become available before July 30.
The only question is how willing Elias is to part ways with his young pieces.
It's already known he's going to give his internal options a look, having already called up Cade Povich who looks like he could become special. He has other pitchers he can choose from in Triple-A, but the prevailing thought is Baltimore needs to land another high-end starter.
According to Jon Heyman of The New York Post, it sounds like Elias is realizing that as the MLB insider reports they are one of nine teams he can confirm are looking into acquiring starting pitching help.
That's a good sign.
The Orioles are good enough to win a World Series this year if their rotation gives this potent offense a chance to win them games in the playoffs.
Acquiring someone like Garrett Crochet, Jesus Luzardo, or any other arms who might become available would go a long way to ensure that can happen.
Whether that comes to fruition will be seen.