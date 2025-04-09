Is Orioles Manager Holding Team Back With Bizarre Lineup Strategy?
The Baltimore Orioles are one of the most talented teams in baseball, but there's no denying that they've underperformed recently. They haven't won a playoff game since 2014 and have lost more games than they've won since last July.
While injuries and questionable front office moves have played a part in the Orioles' recent struggles, manager Brandon Hyde deserves some of the blame as well.
One potential issue with Hyde is that he changes the lineup almost every day.
Last year, for instance, he used 144 different batting orders in 162 regular-season games, never using the same one more than three times.
That trend has carried over into 2025, as Hyde has used a different batting order in all 11 of Baltimore's games so far.
The Orioles have had mixed results, going 5-6 to start the year.
Prior to Baltimore's 5-1 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday, the 51-year-old skipper explained his rationale for the constant juggling to reporters huddled around him in the dugout.
"We're trying to find combinations right now, and what works, and also matchups," Hyde said.
He also conceded that consistent lineups can be "helpful" and "beneficial" for players.
There's nothing wrong with experimenting early in the season, especially when a manager is working around injuries and trying to integrate new players. It takes time to figure out where guys belong in the lineup and where they perform the best.
However, Hyde's constant lineup shuffling seems excessive and might be doing more harm than good. Young players need consistency and stability to get comfortable in the Major Leagues, but Hyde's batting orders are pure chaos.
How are youngsters like Jackson Holliday and Heston Kjerstad supposed to settle in when they have no idea where or when they'll be playing?
Hyde's endless tinkering leads to frequent head-scratching decisions that baffle fans and media alike. His obsession with lefty/righty matchups often causes him to ignore reverse platoon splits, play guys out of position and randomly bench his hottest hitters.
No wonder the Orioles' offense has been so inconsistent lately.
Hyde needs to stop over-managing, figure out who his best nine players are and play them as much as possible.
He's not doing anyone any favors by benching guys or shifting them around the lineup on a daily basis.
If he gets out of the way and lets his players play, then maybe Baltimore will finally get in a groove and hit its stride.