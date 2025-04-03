Injured Orioles Superstar Finally Ready To Return After Disappointing Delay
Gunnar Henderson is finally expected to return to the Baltimore Orioles this weekend, and not a moment too soon.
Henderson started the season on the injured list after suffering an intercostal strain during spring training. After missing the first week of the season and finishing his rehab assignment at Triple-A Norfolk, he finally appears ready to play.
It was previously reported that Henderson would return for Thursday's series finale against the Boston Red Sox. However, he did not appear in the Orioles' 8-4 loss at Camden Yards, disappointing fans hoping to see his 2025 debut.
With Baltimore beginning a six-game road trip against the Kansas City Royals on Friday, manager Brandon Hyde expects Henderson to return to the lineup, calling the All-Star shortstop "probable" for Friday's series opener.
That's great news for the Orioles, who have started 3-4 without their best player.
Not surprisingly, Baltimore has struggled to replace his production at shortstop, relying on Jorge Mateo and Jackson Holliday in Henderson's absence where the team has gotten just a .160/.192/.200 slash line with one extra-base hit, one RBI and seven strikeouts.
The 23-year-old superstar will provide an immediate upgrade at the position, although it may take him a while to get his timing back.
He only appeared in three spring training games before sustaining his injury, going 1-for-6 with no extra-base hits.
Henderson's return comes at a good time.
The Orioles have lost three of their last four, and their offense has been inconsistent without him, scoring just seven runs in the four defeats.
He'll rejoin the team during a challenging road trip against the Royals and Arizona Diamondbacks, both of whom had winning records last year and are expected to be playoff contenders this season.
If Henderson does return on Friday, he'll face former All-Star Seth Lugo in Kansas City.
Henderson is 1-for-3 in his career against Lugo and owns a .222/.417/.444 batting line in six career games at Kauffman Stadium.