Jackson Holliday named Orioles' Heart and Hustle Award winner for 2025
One of the Baltimore Orioles' bright young stars has been recognized by the Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association for his performance both on and off the field this year.
On Tuesday, the MLBPAA announced the winners of the Heart and Hustle Award from each team. The award is handed out annually and recognizes strong on-field play, as well as being a player who best embodies the values, spirits, and traditions of baseball off the field; it is the only one of MLB's awards that is voted on by former players.
This year’s winner for the Baltimore Orioles is second-year star infielder Jackson Holliday.
In his first full season with the club, Holliday has played in 105 games, primarily at second base and shortstop. In 418 at-bats, Holliday has compiled a .256/.304/.402 slash line with 14 home runs, 43 RBI, and 11 stolen bases. In the field, Holliday has a .991 fielding percentage with just six errors in his time as a middle infielder. As a result of his contributions at the plate and in the field, the 21-year-old has tallied 0.9 fWAR, which is the fourth-most among position players still on Baltimore's roster.
In addition to his production on the diamond, Holliday is rapidly emerging as a team leader. While the Orioles are a very young team (Holliday included), the middle infielder has been praised by his teammates and coaches for his strong work ethic and willingness to make adjustments. Holliday's growth as a player has been especially evident after a rough season last year.
Off the field, Holliday has been actively involved in the Baltimore Orioles Charitable Foundation. He has also donated his time and memorabilia to raise money through various auctions for local organizations in the Baltimore area.
The Heart and Hustle Award nominations are taken by alumni for each team and voted upon by members of the MLBPAA. Each organization has a Heart and Hustle Award winner, and at the end of the season, both alumni and fans will select one league-wide winner from the 30 nominees.
In 2024, another Orioles youngster, Gunnar Henderson, was the team’s winner and Bobby Witt Jr. of the Kansas City Royals was the recipient of the league-wide award. No Orioles player has ever won the league-wide award since its introduction in 2005. This year's overall winner will be announced on MLB Network in mid-November.