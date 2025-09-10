Jackson Holliday reveals advice from MVP contender solved hitting struggles
Not only have the Baltimore Orioles had a disappointing 2025 MLB season as a whole, but several players who many expected to produce either breakout or bounce-back campaigns haven't lived up to those expectations.
Perhaps the clearest example of this is catcher Adley Rutschman. After the No. 1 overall pick of the 2019 MLB Draft made a case for himself as one of baseball's best offensive backstops during the 2022 and 2023 seasons, he took a clear step backward in 2024. While many believed he would return to his earlier form in 2025, Rutschman has continued to regress and now has a career-low .683 OPS this season.
It's no secret that another former No. 1 overall pick, Jackson Holliday, struggled in his opportunities during his 2024 rookie campaign. However, many thought he was going to blossom into superstardom in 2025. But that hadn't happened for the majority of this season, as Holliday had a .691 OPS and a 26.4% strikeout rate as of August 9, according to an X post from Jacob Calvin Meyer.
Since then, however, Holliday has been hitting great, as he has an .878 OPS in his past 15 games and it hitting .346 with a 1.139 OPS in his past seven contests. This is the player Baltimore fans have been waiting for ever since Holliday came to the team.
Jackson Holliday Explains Hitting Advice Received From Kyle Schwarber
Baltimore played a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies from August 4-6, which was right in the midst of Holliday's struggles. However, a September 10 article from Andy Kostka of the Baltimore Banner revealed that lessons Holliday learned from NL MVP candidate Kyle Schwarber (who has a .926 OPS, 50 home runs, and 123 RBIs for the Phillies this season) have helped turn his hitting fortunes around.
The article mentions how Schwarber told Holliday (both of whom are left-handed hitters) to stay away from low and outside pitches, especially from lefty pitchers. This is because it's hard to put a good swing on these pitches, and it often leads to easy outs.
Instead, Schwarber shared his strategy of setting lines on the plate. If a pitch is on the side of the line Schwarber is looking for, he swings. If not, he doesn't swing. What's more, Schwarber noted that most of his success comes from hunting in the inner-half, which is something Holliday is now looking to follow — and largely has ever since their conversation.
While Schwarber's comments make hitting sound much simpler than it actually is, this seems to be exactly what Holliday needed to unlock his success.
Therefore, Orioles fans have a lot to thank Schwarber for.