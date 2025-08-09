Jackson Holliday reveals violent 8-word hitting advice from father Matt
While Baltimore Orioles second baseman Jackson Holliday almost certainly would have been the No. 1 pick of the 2022 MLB Draft and one of baseball's top prospects before making his debut last season, the fact that he's the son of baseball icon Matt Holliday also helped his case.
Matt Holliday played 15 seasons in the MLB. During that time, he hit .299 with an .889 OPS and 316 home runs, which was enough to earn him seven MLB All-Star appearances, the 2007 NLCS MVP, and four Silver Slugger awards.
Therefore, Jackson would be wise to take any hitting advice his father offers. And this is clearly something he has already been doing, given the point he has reached in his baseball career.
Jackson Holliday Speaks on Brutal Hitting Advice Offered From His Father
Matt Holliday became a fan favorite on every MLB team he played for because of his gritty, no-frills playing style. And this has translated into hitting advice that he has stuck with Jackson, which the 21-year-old revealed during an August 8 interview on MLB Network.
When Jackson was asked by Albert Pujols what advice his father, Matt, had given him to help with his hitting success, Jackson said, "Try to hit the pitcher in the face."
"That sounds like Matty," Pujols responded with a laugh.
"He goes back to, whenever I'm struggling, he's like 'Where are your sights?' I'm like, 'Honestly, I have no idea. I'm just trying to hit the ball,'" Jackson added. "He's like, 'Just try to hit the pitcher in the face.' He has always kept it very simple. We talk a lot about approach, not so much about the mechanics of the swing. Just making sure I'm in a good spot to hit fastballs to the middle of the field."
Jackson concluded with, "That's kind of his philosophy, is be ready for the heater and try to hit the pitcher in the face. That's what his go-to [advice] is."
Matt Holliday's Advice Beginning to Pay Off for Jackson
Jackson Holliday is still trying to find his stride in his MLB career, as he currently has a combined .654 OPS throughout his first two seasons. However, the fact that Holliday's OPS has improved to .694 this year, and has 14 home runs, suggests the 21-year old is beginning to turn a corner.
What's for sure is that Holliday still has plenty of time to blossom into the elite hitter his father once was.