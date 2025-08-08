Orioles paid this amount to other teams at trade deadline
The Baltimore Orioles were extremely active at the MLB trade deadline last month, as the front office traded away several veteran players who they didn't see as key parts of the team's return to form in 2026.
Many of the deals Baltimore made included sending cash to other teams to sweeten the pot, so to speak. And in an August 5 article from Ronald Blum of the Associated Press, the financial impact of the Orioles' many trades was made extremely clear.
"Baltimore will be sending nearly $8.5 million to four teams as part of five deals made ahead of the trade deadline," Blum wrote. He then added, "The Orioles will give San Diego $3,324,300 along with All-Star first baseman Ryan O'Hearn and outfielder Ramón Laureano, who were dealt last week".
What Else Do the Orioles Owe?
Blum's article also wrote, "Baltimore will send Detroit $2,758,065 on Sept. 30 as part of the trade that sent right-hander Charlie Morton to the Tigers for minor league left-hander Micah Ashman. Morton was owed $4,758,064 of his $15 million salary, and the cash reduces his cost to the Tigers to $2 million. In addition, the Orioles will send the Tigers $100,000 on Aug. 15 as part of the trade to acquire left-hander Dietrich Enns.
"The Orioles also are sending Toronto $1.75 million on Sept. 30 as part of the July 29 trade that sent right-hander Seranthony Domínguez to the Blue Jays for minor league right-hander Juaron Watts-Brown," it continued.
"Baltimore is giving Houston $520,000 along with infielder Ramón Urías, who was dealt for minor leaguer right-hander Twine Palmer... Urías was owed $1,016,129 of his $3.15 million salary.
"Money in the five trades totals $8,452,365. Baltimore opened the season with a $169 million payroll, 15th among the 30 major league teams," Blum said.
Long-Term Impact of Baltimore Orioles Trade Deadline Activity
It's no secret that the 2025 season has been massively disappointing for the Orioles, as this team was expected to contend for the AL East division and make a major push for a World Series appearance.
However, the Orioles managed to replenish their farm system with these trades, without giving away any of their top prospects or current crop of young superstars.
Therefore, once this nightmare season fades away in the rearview mirror in 2026, Baltimore should become competitive again, so long as young stars like Gunnar Henderson and Adley Rutschman produce to their potential.