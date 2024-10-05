Latest Prediction Sees Baltimore Orioles Slugger Signing With NL Central Squad
It'll take a bit to process the Baltimore Orioles' loss in the postseason. However, the front office can't sulk for too long, as they have a massive offseason coming up.
Of the players who hit free agency include Anthony Santander. For an offense as bad as the Orioles was in the second half, losing a top three-hitter on the roster wouldn't help them get any closer to their ultimate goal of winning a World Series.
Still, there's a good chance that's what will happen, especially if they bring Corbin Burnes back on a massive deal.
The best scenario would be for Santander and Burnes to return, but given the history of Baltimore's spending, that doesn't seem likely.
Remember, however, the Orioles have a different ownership group. When they bought the team, there wasn't much of a reason to do so if they didn't plan to spend money in the future.
They understand the young talent they have, and maximizing their chances of winning should've been one of the reasons they bought the team.
Until they do so, there will be rightful worries about the Orioles re-signing both of their stars.
Santander is a tough player to let walk. He had a career year, which is always worrisome in contract seasons.
The reality of the situation, though, is that he's improved every step of the way.
He shouldn't slow down anytime soon, which should have other teams interested in his services.
Zach Pressnell of FanSided predicted where Santander would land, writing that he'd end up with the Cincinnati Reds.
"He did this at the best possible time, entering free agency this offseason. Santander could be a game-changer for plenty of teams in the MLB. The Orioles have so much depth, both in the major and the minor leagues, that they might not prioritize re-signing Santander. Instead, he will go to a team that will prioritize him this offseason while also giving him the opportunity to play every day in a ballpark that could see him slug 40 home runs again next season. My prediction sees Santander landing with the Cincinnati Reds this offseason."
The Reds have been linked to the switch-hitter recently, and he could welcome playing for them.
Cincinnati is a hitters-friendly ballpark, something a power hitter like Santander could be intrigued by.
If he can hit 44 home runs in Baltimore, who's to say he won't get to 50-plus in a ballpark designed for power?