Legendary Rocker To Throw Out Baltimore Orioles First Pitch In June
The stars aligned perfectly for the Baltimore Orioles to host one of rock’s true legends next month at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
Joan Jett will throw out the first pitch for the Orioles’ game with the Texas Rangers on June 28 and also serve as the “guest splasher” in the Bird Bath splash zone in Section 86. She’ll also be the special guest for 98 Rock Night, according to MLB.com.
Jett’s evening works out perfectly with her current tour, which hits Columbia’s Merriweather Post Pavilion on June 29-30. Jett and her band, the Blackhearts, will perform with Alanis Morissette and Morgan Wade.
Jett grew up in Rockville, Md., and was an Orioles fan growing up. She had great luck as a child, as her father took her to Jim Palmer’s no-hitter at Memorial Stadium in 1969.
She tries to go to Baltimore games when she’s in town. She’s sung the National Anthem several times, most notably before the game the night Cal Ripken Jr. broke Lou Gehrig’s consecutive games streak.
But Jett is a die-hard fan. She told MLB.com that she usually takes her phone with her on stage to keep up with O’s games before she performs.
At 65 years old, Jett continues a busy touring schedule. Last year she toured with Bryan Adams. She started performing with The Runaways in 1975, a band that achieved success internationally but not in the U.S. Once Jett went solo, she recorded her biggest hit, "I Love Rock 'n Roll" in 1982, which spent seven weeks at No. 1.
She was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame in 2015.