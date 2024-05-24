Inside The Orioles

Legendary Rocker To Throw Out Baltimore Orioles First Pitch In June

The Baltimore Orioles will host one of their biggest fans, a Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, on June 28 at Camden Yards.

Matthew Postins

Jun 21, 2023; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Rock and roll singer Joan Jett waves to a fan before the Tampa Bay Rays play the Baltimore Orioles at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Dave Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 21, 2023; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Rock and roll singer Joan Jett waves to a fan before the Tampa Bay Rays play the Baltimore Orioles at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Dave Nelson-USA TODAY Sports / Dave Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The stars aligned perfectly for the Baltimore Orioles to host one of rock’s true legends next month at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Joan Jett will throw out the first pitch for the Orioles’ game with the Texas Rangers on June 28 and also serve as the “guest splasher” in the Bird Bath splash zone in Section 86. She’ll also be the special guest for 98 Rock Night, according to MLB.com.

Jett’s evening works out perfectly with her current tour, which hits Columbia’s Merriweather Post Pavilion on June 29-30. Jett and her band, the Blackhearts, will perform with Alanis Morissette and Morgan Wade.

Jett grew up in Rockville, Md., and was an Orioles fan growing up. She had great luck as a child, as her father took her to Jim Palmer’s no-hitter at Memorial Stadium in 1969.

She tries to go to Baltimore games when she’s in town. She’s sung the National Anthem several times, most notably before the game the night Cal Ripken Jr. broke Lou Gehrig’s consecutive games streak.

But Jett is a die-hard fan. She told MLB.com that she usually takes her phone with her on stage to keep up with O’s games before she performs.

At 65 years old, Jett continues a busy touring schedule. Last year she toured with Bryan Adams. She started performing with The Runaways in 1975, a band that achieved success internationally but not in the U.S. Once Jett went solo, she recorded her biggest hit, "I Love Rock 'n Roll" in 1982, which spent seven weeks at No. 1.

She was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame in 2015.

Published
Matthew Postins

MATTHEW POSTINS

Matthew Postins covers baseball for several SI/Fan Nation sites, including Inside the Orioles. He also covers the Big 12 for HeartlandCollegeSports.com and Rodeo for Rodeodaily.com.