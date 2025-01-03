Look: Famous Actress Shows off Baltimore Orioles Star’s Rare Rookie Card
Baltimore Orioles infielder Jackson Holliday is one of the game’s rising stars. So, naturally, baseball card collectors want his card.
Last year Topps used Holliday to reprise one of the most infamous baseball cards of all time — Billy Ripken’s 1989 Fleer card.
Ripken’s card set off a frenzy back then because the knob of his bat featured an expletive, something Fleer completely missed when it released the initial run.
Fleer later used a black box to cover it up. But, for collectors, finding a Ripken from the original run is like finding gold while panning in a river.
Holliday’s 2024 reprise didn’t feature an expletive on the knob of his bat. But, he struck the same pose and wore a similar uniform to Ripken in an obvious nod to the Fleer card.
That card was a “short print variation.” These days, for collectors, pulling a “1 of 1” of a player’s card is similar to Ripken’s card in 1989.
Many collectors use the first of the year to show off their rare pulls. On New Year’s Day, someone showed off their pull of a Holliday Topps Chrome rookie card, numbered 1/1.
It just so happened that the collector that pulled the card was actress Emma Roberts.
She showed the card off on her social media account and MLB pulled the photos to post to its main social media account. Clearly, Roberts was caught up in her feels after pulling the card.
He’s not the only high-profile rookie that Roberts has pulled recently. A look at her Instragram recently showed that she pulled a rookie card for Washington Nationals star Dylan Crews, though it’s didn’t appear to be a “1-of-1.”
Roberts is the daughter of actor Eric Roberts and the niece of Oscar-winning actress Julia Roberts. Her film credits include Scream 4, We’re the Millers and The Art of Getting By. On television, she’s best known for appearances in the anthology series American Horror Story and Scream Queens.
As for Holliday, he’s preparing for his second season in the Majors. He has some typical rookie struggles in 2024, as he finished with a slash line of .189/.255/.311/.565 with five home runs and 23 RBI. He struck out 69 times and walked 15.
He played in 60 games, most in the second half of the season during which Baltimore claimed a playoff berth for the second straight season but failed to get out of the first round of the playoffs.