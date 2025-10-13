Mike Elias admits Baltimore Orioles are 'behind' in one aspect of offense
A huge reason for the Baltimore Orioles' offensive success during the 2024 regular season was the home run ball. Baltimore hit 235 home runs during that 2024 campaign, which was the 2nd most in MLB, only trailing the New York Yankees' 237 long balls.
However, the Orioles experienced significant regression in this regard in 2025, as their 191 home runs placed them at No. 11 in the league's rankings. While that's still a solid place to be, the bottom line is that Baltimore wasn't able to rely on their power compared to one season prior, which was a key reason their runs per game went from 4.8 in 2024 to 4.18 the following season.
While home runs are the focal point of modern offense, the teams that can still score runs when the ball isn't flying out of the yard are those who separate themselves from the pack. A great example of this is with the Orioles' AL East rival Toronto Blue Jays, who are playing in the ALCS right now.
Toronto hit the same number of home runs (191) as Baltimore during the 2025 regular season. Yet, their ability to manufacture runs was the reason why their 4.99 runs per game was third in MLB and towered over that of the Orioles' offense.
Mike Elias, Tony Mansolino Get Honest About Orioles' Small Ball Struggles
It seems that Baltimore being better at scoring runs without relying on the long ball will be a priority. This was conveyed by comments 2025 interim manager Tony Mansolino and president of baseball operations Mike Elias made after the season, which were included in an October 13 article from Roch Kubatko of MASN.
“I’ll be honest with you on this one. I think our young players, I think we need to get better at [manufacturing runs] in a lot of ways. And to me, that’s a spring training thing,” Mansolino said.
“I think these guys have to be pushed in spring training to turn back the clock a little bit and have the ability to play more of an early ‘90s style of the game. It’s a really hard thing to do during the season to put that type of stuff in place when you’ve got some players who go through a minor league system or a college career and they don’t bunt a lot.
"It’s hard to ask them to do that off a guy who’s throwing 100 in the ninth inning for the first time. That version of the game, that is an area where I think the staff here in place next year can make it better, and the time to do that is spring training," he added.
Mike Elias added, “There’s constantly areas where you feel a little bit behind and you get a little bit better, and then over here something else develops, and there’s just so many fine points to the game that you’ve really got to stay on top of."
“So that’s something that the person in the managers chair, people in the front office, people in our ownership group, just everyone available who are experts in that area, we’re going to put a lot of time into getting organized and getting a little bit better next year,” Elias continued about manufacturing runs.
It will be interesting to see how much emphasis there is on bunting and small ball during 2026 spring training.