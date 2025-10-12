Orioles' Jackson Holliday has 'more comfort' at position other than second base
There's a case to be made that the Baltimore Orioles have the most promising middle infield in all of baseball right now.
Both Gunnar Henderson and Jackson Holliday didn't have the 2025 MLB seasons they were hoping for (Henderson's OPS regressed from .893 in 2024 to .787 in 2025 and hit less than half as many home runs, while Holliday produced a .689 OPS). However, these two players have a ton of talent and are still at the beginning of their big league careers.
Not to mention that Henderson is 24 while Holliday is 21, which suggests that these two have a lot of development still to come.
Before joining the Orioles' big league team, Holliday spent the vast majority of his baseball career playing shortstop. However, he was moved to second base upon being promoted to Baltimore because Henderson occupied shortstop, which doesn't seem likely to change any time soon.
Tony Mansolino Suggests Jackson Holliday Is More Comfortable At Shortstop Then Second Base
A quote from Orioles 2025 interim manager Tony Mansolino that was included in an October 12 article from Roch Kubatko of MASN suggests that Holliday might still be better suited to shortstop than his new primary defensive position.
“I think Holliday is probably the guy,” Mansolino said when asked who will likely play shortstop for Baltimore if Gunnar Henderson ever gets injured. “I know he played those opening days in Toronto. It feels like five seasons ago, but it was this year. I think now he’s way more prepared to flip over and play a day or two at shortstop than he has ever been, just because the game has slowed down for him in a lot of ways.
“Strangely, when we do put [Holliday] over there, he seems to have like a little more comfort in a weird way at short. I think Jackson can do it. I don’t think it is a prerequisite for the utility guy here to have to play shortstop. It would be nice, but I think with Jackson’s ability to handle it, it makes it a little bit easier for Jeremiah not to have to," Mansolino added.
It's interesting to hear that Holliday still has more comfort at shortstop than second base, at least according to Mansolino's opinion.
Henderson was a slightly below-average shortstop during the 2025 campaign, according to his advanced stats. But Holliday didn't have a good defensive season, either, which makes it unlikely these guys would ever switch places if both were healthy.