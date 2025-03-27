MLB Analyst Calls Out Orioles for Their Handling of Top Prospect This Spring
A lot of attention during spring training for the Baltimore Orioles was on their pitching staff, and rightfully so.
That unit will determine how much success the team has during the regular season.
If the guys can step up on the mound, they will reach great heights since they already have what looks like a championship-caliber lineup and defensive alignment.
However, there was one decision made by the team with their positional players that didn’t sit right with an MLB analyst.
Keith Law of The Athletic (subscription required) called the team out for how they handled the situation at first base and designated hitter.
That is where one of their top prospects, Coby Mayo, would have received the bulk of his opportunities at the Major League level; he can also play third base, offering some versatility.
But they opted to demote him, going with the same combination at first base they had last year;
Ryan Mountcastle and Ryan O’Hearn, with outfielder Heston Kjerstad mixing in, as well.
It was not a decision Law agreed with.
“I’m over the fascination with Ryan Mountcastle — they have better options, including Coby Mayo, just optioned to the minor leagues the other day,” the MLB analyst wrote.
Mountcastle is a solid player in his own right, improving his impact on the field every year as a Major Leaguer. His WAR has increased each campaign and he continues to improve defensively.
He is consistently an above-average hitter with a career OPS+ of 114, with a single-season low of a still solid 108.
But it is certainly a concern that his power numbers have dropped, going from a career-high 33 blasts in 2021 with 22, 18 and 13 in the years following. He has seemingly sacrificed some pop for more contact, with his batting average on the rise.
Law’s assessment of Mountcastle may be a little harsh given that he is a more than serviceable player. He was excellent in spring training with a .302/.340/.698 slash line, five home runs, two doubles and 14 RBI.
Alas, it is seemingly more about Mayo deserving an extended look at the Major League level than Mountcastle not being a good player, which is a fair argument to make.
There is nothing more for the 2020 fourth-round pick to prove in the minor leagues. He has been excellent at every stop along the way and is deserving of a chance to receive regular at-bats at the highest level.
However, it could have just come down to performance as to why Mayo was sent down.
He struggled mightily in his MLB debut in 2024 with four hits and four walks in 46 plate appearances to go with 22 strikeouts.
His production this spring wasn’t much better with a .190/.239/.262 slash line with three doubles.
Certainly concerning numbers, but he isn’t a highly-ranked prospect by accident.
He just needs the chance to showcase that skill consistently at the Major League level.