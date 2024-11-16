MLB Insider Considers Baltimore Orioles 'Long Shot' to Re-Sign Ace
The Baltimore Orioles are facing the reality that one of their best players just so happens to be one of the best available players in free agency.
Superstar Cy Young ace Corbin Burnes was acquired by the team last winter in a blockbuster trade with the Milwaukee Brewers, but they made the move for him with the knowledge he was going to be on the open market after one season if they could not reach a long-term extension.
Hitting free agency was always going to be in Burnes' best interest, especially having spent his entire career with two small-market clubs.
Teams will come in with offers the Orioles may not be able to match, and if that's the case, expect Burnes to be a one-and-done in Baltimore. Baseball insider Jon Heyman spoke about the situation and didn't sound optimistic about the team's chances to retain the star, but indicated the Orioles aren't going to roll over.
"They're gonna give it a shot," Heyman said. "They've got a new owner (David Rubenstein), obviously a well heeled owner and he's certainly gonna give it an effort. I do think it's probably a long shot, I mean he's probably gonna get over $200 million. My predictions had $210 million and I've seen some people go even higher than that. I think Burnes probably will go elsewhere whether that be the Mets, the Red Sox, or somewhere else but more likely a bigger market team than Baltimore."
Burnes is likely to finish in the Top 10 in Cy Young voting for the fifth consecutive season and won the award with the Brewers back in 2021. He has established himself as one of the best pitchers in the Majors and is showing no signs of slowing down. He just turned 30 years old after another big season that led to a berth in the All-Star Game, including his first start.
He will be worth every penny to the team who eventually lands him, so on Baltimore's end there should not be any fear of overpaying. Ultimately, it will be devastating if Burnes really does end up elsewhere, but realistically all you can ask of ownership is they give it a real effort to try to retain his services.
If it goes the other way, you live with it and spend assets elsewhere, first and foremost with finding a new ace.