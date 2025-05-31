MLB Insider Shares Three Names to Watch for Orioles Managerial Opening
The Baltimore Orioles were the third franchise to make a change with their coaching staff during the 2025 MLB regular season.
They fired manager Brandon Hyde on May 17. Pittsburgh Pirates manager Derek Shelton was the first and Bud Black of the Colorado Rockies was the second manager to be let go this season.
Unlike the Pirates and Rockies, the Orioles had high expectations coming into the campaign as legitimate contenders.
Overseeing a team that was last place in the American League East was more than enough reason for Hyde to lose his job, but he is far from the only reason Baltimore is in the position that it is.
For now, the Orioles are being led by former third base coach Tony Mansolino, who is the interim manager through the remainder of the season.
At that point, he will be evaluated and potentially under consideration for the full-time job.
But, there will be plenty of other candidates that the team interviews to take over for Hyde full-time.
Who Are Orioles Considering to be Their Next Manager?
In a recent appearance on MLB Network, insider Jon Heyman shared some names that he has heard will be legitimate candidates for the opening.
Ryan Flaherty, a current bench coach for the Chicago Cubs under Craig Counsell, was the first person named.
He previously coached with the San Diego Padres from 2020-2023 before joining the Cubs’ staff.
An eight-year MLB veteran, he spent the first six seasons of his career playing for the Orioles from 2012-2017, just missing Hyde and general manager Mike Elias.
David Ross, the former Cubs manager, was the second person that Heyman mentioned.
He was offered the bench coach job under Hyde with Baltimore, but turned it down knowing that managerial opportunities would be in his future.
Ross could end up replacing Hyde as their manager if he fits what the organization is looking for.
Last but not least is Skip Schumaker.
The National League Manager of the Year in 2023 in his first season with the Miami Marlins, he parted ways with the franchise after the 2024 campaign following a 62-100 record.
Currently with the Texas Rangers, he is viewed as the manager in waiting behind Bruce Bochy, so it could take a lot for the Orioles or any team to pry him away. Bochy is in the final year of his contract and has not indicated what he plans are for 2026.
The Baltimore job should be a popular one with how much young talent is on the roster. A few tweaks and additions to the pitching staff and they could be right back in the thick of the playoff picture in the AL in no time.