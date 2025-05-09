What Could Recent Coaching Changes Around MLB Mean for Brandon Hyde?
The Baltimore Orioles dropped their seventh straight game on Thursday with a 5-2 loss to the Minnesota Twins, now losing ten of their last eleven outings.
Dean Kremer's best start of the season went to waste, posting seven innings with just two earned runs and eight strikeouts without the run support needed to secure the win.
The Orioles now drop to 13-23 on the year with an atrocious 5-14 record on the road. They've allowed 203 runs in 2025, the most in the MLB.
After two straight years of comfortably making the postseason, Baltimore is in serious danger of finishing last in the American League East, a division that doesn't look like it's getting any less stacked any time soon.
When a team with the Orioles' preseason expectation struggles this severly this deep into the season, blame starts to circulate. When those conversations intensify, the manager of the team is usually the first name discussed.
Is Brandon Hyde's Job Safe?
Brandon Hyde would appear safe in his seat, for now. He won AL Manager of the Year in 2023 and has entered 2025 with ample roster turnover via the injury report and free agency market. But slow starts for other teams have let to structural changes.
The Pittsburgh Pirates fired manager Derek Shelton Thursday morning after a seven-game losing streak leading to a 12-26 start to the season. Even with Pittsburgh having young prospects on the way that could have bought Shelton more time, patience ran out.
The Texas Rangers fired offensive coordinator Donnie Ecker on May 4 after an extended period of offensive struggles, producing the third fewest run in the MLB at the time. They brought in new hitting coach Bret Boone to turn things around.
The new roster will give Hyde some grace. But the Orioles are injected with young talent that is ready to win right now, and if Hyde is not the person the organization believes can maximize that window, Baltimore's new ownership group could decide on a drastic change.
If the Orioles are going to turn it around, May will be a difficult month to do it. The month features a variety of easier opponents with .500 records or below, like the Los Angeles Angels, Washington Nationals, and Chicago White Sox.