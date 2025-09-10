MLB Insider suggests Orioles could shop Adley Rutschman this winter
After a season that fell short of high expectations, the Baltimore Orioles face a critical winter of decision-making.
Baltimore boasts one of the best young cores in all of baseball, but for two consecutive years they’ve lacked the frontline pitching needed to turn that talent into serious contention.
Last year’s trade deadline acquisition, Trevor Rogers, has finally started to deliver, but beyond him, the starting rotation remains thin. The Orioles also have Grayson Rodriguez and Kyle Bradish, though both are returning from major arm injuries in 2025. The need for big arms in Baltimore’s rotation is undoubtedly clear.
Several high-profile pitchers could be available this winter, including Framber Valdez, Michael King, and Dylan Cease. However, with the Orioles historically hesitant to hand out big contracts, a trade could be the path forward — and according to one MLB insider, that may very well be the case.
Insider hints Orioles may shop Adley Rutschman this offseason
In his latest article for MLB.com, MLB insider Mark Feinsand explored the moves the Orioles could make this offseason. He cites conversations with several executives around baseball, many of whom would be “shocked” if the team didn’t make significant changes. One suggestion mentioned to Feinsand was the possibility of trading Adley Rutschman to address the team’s pitching needs.
“I wouldn’t be surprised to see them move Adley to add some pitching,” said an NL executive in Feinsand’s article.
Rutschman, the first member of Baltimore’s young core to reach the majors in 2022, showed promise in his first two seasons but has fallen short of expectations over the past two years. Through 85 games this season, Rutschman has struggled at the plate, hitting just .227 with nine home runs.
Meanwhile, the Orioles have called up the next top prospect at catcher, Samuel Basallo, who has lived up to his hype from the minors. In two of Baltimore’s last four games, Basallo has delivered walk-off hits and is gradually settling in at the big-league level.
With Rutschman under team control through the 2027 season, now could be the ideal time to move him while his value remains high enough to potentially bring back a top-tier pitcher.
While parting with a young star like Rutschman is never easy, especially for a player selected first overall by the Orioles in 2019, the team cannot afford to wait any longer. Young cores have a limited window, and if Baltimore hopes not only to return to the playoffs but to become a legitimate World Series contender, they will need multiple arms capable of delivering shutdown innings.