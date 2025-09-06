Orioles star prospect launches memorable first home run at Camden Yards
The first taste of major league action for Baltimore Orioles star prospect Samuel Basallo has been a mixed bag.
Through his first 15 games and 59 plate appearances, he has a .204/.271/.389 slash line with an OPS+ of 82. It isn’t too surprising that he is taking some time to adjust to the highest level, despite nearly making franchise history; after all, Basallo is only 21 years old and he moved through the minor league system rapidly. He only played 401 games at five different levels before making his big league debut.
Read More: Orioles youngsters making immediate impact with impressive achievements
Basallo tore up the minor leagues, producing a .283/.366/.498 slash line with 73 home runs, 81 doubles and seven triples. What stood out during his time in the minors, and thus far in his short stint in the majors, is the sheer speed and power he generates with his swing, with his average sitting at an eye-popping 76.6 mph. 62.3% of his swings are considered fast swings (75+ mph or faster), which is more than double the league average of 23.4%.
The speed at which he swings, matched with elite attack angles, will lead to impressive production. Once the youngster gets his bearings at this level, the kind of numbers he was putting up in the minor leagues should soon follow to the major leagues. The Los Angeles Dodgers now know first hand what can happen when he connects.
Samuel Basallo Hits Memorable First Camden Yards Home Run
On Friday night, the teams were in an intense pitcher’s duel. With the score 1-1 in the bottom of the ninth inning, Basallo stepped to the plate against left-handed relief pitcher Tanner Scott. With two outs and behind in the count 1-2, the young catcher called game.
He would deposit the 99 mph four-seam fastball into the seats in right center field. The walk-off home run gave the Orioles a 2-1 win over the defending World Series champions in Game 1 of their three-game set. It was another underwhelming chapter added to a tough season for Scott, and a special first for Basallo. Not only was it his first walk-off homer, it was the first long ball that he has hit at Camden Yards in his career.
Pitchers are going to learn quickly not to challenge the 21-year-old with fastballs, turning them around for damaging hits with regularity already. On only 52 pitches, Basallo already has a +3 Run Value when facing fastballs with a .667 slugging percentage that was bumped up with the long ball off Scott.
Only scratching the surface of his immense potential, that will be the first of many long balls Basallo hits at Camden Yards.