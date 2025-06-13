NL East Powerhouse Listed as Potential Trade Partner for Orioles Star Closer
Even though the Baltimore Orioles went on a little bit of a run, they are still in last place in the American League East.
Becoming a seller seems like their future course of action.
It has certainly been a disappointing season for the Orioles, who were widely expected to be one of the better teams in the AL.
This is a team that has won many games over the past two years but has gone in the wrong direction in 2025.
Even though a good amount of the young core is under contract for the next few seasons, there are some impending free agents that Baltimore would be wise to try and trade.
If making the postseason isn’t going to happen, then acquiring some more young assets to help replenish the farm system should be the goal.
However, due to their struggles, the team could also elect to move players that might be under team control for the next few campaigns.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) recently wrote about Baltimore potentially trading their All-Star closer Felix Bautista to the Philadelphia Phillies.
“The Phillies’ front office is determined to land a dominant back-end-of-the-bullpen reliever, and I’m sure they will do so before the trade deadline. If the Orioles don’t get back in the race, Bautista could be the Phillies’ best option to take over the ninth inning.”
Unlike some of the other players who might be moved on expiring contracts, Bautista is still under team control through 2027, which increases his value greatly.
After missing the entire 2024 season, Bautista hasn’t quite reached the elite level of performance as seen in the past, but he has done well with 12 saves and a 3.32 ERA in 22 appearances.
While it is no certainty that he will be made available, it could behoove Baltimore to entertain offers.
A player of his caliber under team control could net the Orioles quite the haul.
For a team like the Phillies, the bullpen has been a massive issue for the last several years, and this campaign is no different. Philadelphia has a lot of talented prospects they could potentially offer in a deal for Bautista that could make it worth Baltimore’s time to entertain a deal.
The Orioles are in a tough spot after such a disappointing start to the season.
While they have plenty of talent, there are a lot of areas they need help in.
Even though he isn’t on an expiring contract, moving a player like caliber of Bautista could help them in the long run.
