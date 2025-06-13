Orioles' Highly Touted Offseason Acquisition Set to Miss Another Rehab Game
The Baltimore Orioles have had exceptionally bad injury luck to start their season, and while things have started to turn around a bit in that regard, the team is still working its way back from a pretty substantial deficit in the American League East. One of the more notable injuries that has set the team back more than expected is Grayson Rodriguez, who has missed substantial time and forced the pitching rotation into a frenzy due to various other injuries and roster changes.
More news: Orioles GM Mike Elias Under Pressure Ahead of Deadline After Failed Offseason
Another key injury was the one suffered by Tyler O'Neill, who has gone on the injured list twice this season, more recently with a left shoulder injury. He has had trouble with injuries for much of his MLB career, only playing more than 100 games in a season twice in his seven years of playing time prior to 2025.
This most recent injury has been a bit of a setback for him as well, as he continues to try and work back from it, most recently starting a few rehab assignments. Unfortunately, this timeline may be stunted as well, with new news regarding his shoulder being less than optimal, and his rehab assignment being shortened for the time being.
More news: Orioles Will Give Star Prospect More Work at Different Position
What is the Latest News on Tyler O'Neill's Injury?
The latest update on O'Neill comes from Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports, who notes that O'Neill will be getting a few more days of additional rest, as he continues to work through his shoulder soreness.
This will now be the second rehab game O'Neill has missed in a row, as his shoulder seemingly cannot stabilize to a point where he feels ready to play with it. Initially regarded as a shoulder impingement, it has flared up in the weeks since the initial setback and has kept him off the field at various points since.
More news: Orioles Teammates Get Brutally Honest About Heston Kjerstad's Struggles
While he has not been exceptional in the playing time he has seen this season, it is a tough loss for the team, regardless, as the hope when signing him this past offseason was that he might be able to be a sparkplug on offense behind their key contributors. Unfortunately, after losing Anthony Santander as well, they have had a severely reduced impact at the plate from their outfield unit so far, and O'Neill not finding his stride is part of that.
Unfortunately, this is well out of the control of O'Neill as well; injuries pop up all the time, and he has had the unfortunate reality of having quite a few in recent years. While he has shown flashes of success in previous years as a power threat, finding a way to remain healthy to utilize it is going to be a separate issue.
More news: Proposed Orioles Trade Sends Flamethrowing All-Star Closer To Dodgers
For more Orioles coverage, make sure to bookmark and visit the site Orioles On SI.