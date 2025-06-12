Orioles' Skipper Breaks Silence Gives Update on Star Pitcher's Injury Recovery
One of the many issues that the Baltimore Orioles have had to deal with so far in 2025 has been the absences of star pitcher Grayson Rodriguez due to injury.
The right-hander had a breakout campaign in 2024 and, as such, was expected to be a key part of the Orioles' rotation this season. Unfortunately for both him and the team, however, lingering injury issues have kept him sidelined so far in 2025.
Rodriguez was initially placed on the 15-day IL at the end of spring training with triceps and elbow discomfort, but things quickly got worse, causing the team to bump up his stay on the IL to 60 days with a lat strain.
There haven't been many updates on Rodriguez's recovery thus far, but Baltimore's interim manager Tony Mansolino recently broke the silence in a recent presser.
According to MASN's Roch Kobatko, Mansolino said on Wednesday that Rodriguez is progressing well in his recovery, and that the team is taking things slowly in terms of brining him along.
“He’s progressing as expected right now,” Mansolino added. “It’s not something we want to put deadlines on by any means. … There’s not always an exact script for every individual injury. We have human beings involved, so we’re very careful. And I know it probably frustrates you guys at times, but we’re very careful of not trying to set expectations through the media, but we also don’t do it privately."
While Mansolino wasn't too eager to give specifics on exactly what Rodriguez has been doing or where exactly he is in the recovery process, he did say that he is "hopeful" the right-hander will pitch again at some point this season.
It's obvious that just about everything that could go wrong for the Orioles this season has gone wrong, and the absence of Rodriguez ranks near the top of the laundry list of issues for the team.
That being said, there has been growing optimism that a potential turnaround could be on the horizon, as the team has quietly gone 11-5 over their last 16 contests.
If Baltimore can manage to get back on track down the stretch, then the potential addition of Rodriguez back into the rotation would be a massive boost. Any potential return is still a ways away, though, so in the meantime, the team will continue monitoring Rodriguez's progress closely in hopes there are no further setbacks.
For the best Orioles coverage, make sure to bookmark and visit the site Orioles On SI.