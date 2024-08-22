One Big Market Team Reportedly Out of Sweepstakes for Baltimore Orioles Ace
Last offseason, the Baltimore Orioles knew they needed to land a bonafide ace of their staff after they flamed out in the playoffs.
Despite rising stars Kyle Bradish and Grayson Rodriguez looking like they can be top-end starters for years to come, it was clear this young group needed an established arm to lead this rotation if they were going to compete for a championship.
General manager Mike Elias was able to pull off a blockbuster move, trading for former NL Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes.
It turns out, that was one of the best moves of the winter.
Four out of the five projected starters for the Orioles coming into the season are currently on the injured list. Three of them are out for the year, and there are real questions about if Rodriguez will return to the mound in 2024.
Meanwhile, Burnes is turning in a season that has him contending for the AL Cy Young award by having the fourth-lowest ERA (3.10), sixth-most wins (12), and 13th-most strikeouts (144) in the American League across his 25 outings.
And while this is great for Baltimore as he gives them a chance to make a deep playoff run, his performance is also driving up his price tag when he hits free agency in the upcoming offseason.
Burnes is expected to land a monster contract, and with superagent Scott Boras representing him, that should drive up the price with multiple teams around the league ready to bid for his services after he likely will finish his fifth year in a row with an ERA under 3.50 since moving into the starting rotation.
In the past, it was almost a foregone conclusion that someone like the star pitcher would be out the door, but with the new ownership group taking over, there is now hope this franchise will be able to spend money on top free agents.
Burnes would be a great start.
If the Orioles are going to get into the bidding war for their current ace, there seemingly is some good news that one of the big market teams who seemed to be a fit will not be in the hunt.
"The same goes for Corbin Burnes ... the soon-to-be 30-year-old Burnes will likely be seeking one of the richest contracts a pitcher has ever received and is unlikely to fit into the plans of [Jed] Hoyer and Co. Unless he doesn't find the market he's hoping for both in terms of years and average annual value, Burnes remains a longshot to wind up with the Cubs," reports Chicago Cubs insider Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic.
So, Baltimore might be able to check at least one team off the list they'll have to fight off to get Burnes back onto their roster.
In the end, though, it will come down to what the Orioles are willing to pay.