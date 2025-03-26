Orioles 2022 Draft Selection Will Start Off the Year in Triple-A After Promotion
The Baltimore Orioles have changed things around quite a bit for the 2025 season, and with their farm system still having an exceptional amount of talent, they have shuffled many pieces in the minor leagues as well. With multiple seasons of high-quality players coming up to the Major League level from Triple-A via their draft selections, finding the right time to bring players up is as important as ever for the franchise.
One of the players who was recently given a promotion is starting pitcher Cameron Weston, who was promoted from Double-A Bowie to Triple-A Norfolk, as can be seen on the break camp roster for the affiliate team. This comes after a strong showing in Double-A last season by the 24-year old right-hander, who has continued to rise steadily after being selected in the eighth round of the 2022 MLB draft.
2022 was split between High-A and Double-A for Weston, who would outperform his competition in the prior within four games and immediately received a promotion. At Bowie he would perform exceptionally well as well, putting together a 3.41 ERA, 1.040 WHIP, 108 strikeouts to 25 walks (4.32 SO/BB), one save, and only allowed 11 home runs in 92.1 innings pitched.
Now he moves up to the make or break level, where despite a strong first two and a half seasons in the minor leagues, everything could go right or wrong based on how he performs in Triple-A. This is where former or up-and-coming MLB players reside, and it will test the talent of those young prospects who come through the system like nothing else has before.
It is clear that Weston has settled in a bit which is good, as at each level he has dominated to some extent, and never really found immense struggles when it comes to his statistical production. While he was not a part of the spring training roster this year for the Orioles, it may not matter if he makes the MLB before then.
With Baltimore being short on starting pitching already, he may end up seeing some action this season at one point or another. He also has versatility as a reliever, having done so in nine of his 23 appearances at the Double-A level last year.
The Orioles come into the year with the oldest starting rotation in the MLB, which could end up resulting in injuries or fatigue down the stretch, which will allow some of the pitching prospects to get their shot in 2025. It will be interesting to see if Weston is one of them, or if he gets a full year in Triple-A before that is considered.