Orioles Ace Listed As Potential Trade Target for Division Rival
The 2025 season has not gone according to plan for the Baltimore Orioles, and the time is quickly coming for them to make some moves.
Despite lofty expectations, the Orioles have been one of the worst teams in baseball this year. They got off to a slow start with injuries being a major storyline early on, but they have not been able to right the ship enough at this point to be in the playoff picture.
Baltimore finds themselves in last place of the American League East and seem unlikely to make the postseason.
Even though they will try to continue making a push towards .500 in the coming weeks, being a seller at the trade deadline is likely what will be in their future.
If that does end up being the case, the team will have no shortage of players to move this summer. The Orioles have a lot of veterans in the the last year of their contracts that could help them restock the farm system.
One player who could be moved is starting pitcher Zach Eflin.
The right-hander was on the injured list for a good chunk of time to begin the campaign but is now back and could be highly sought after by contenders.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) recently mentioned Eflin potentially being a trade target for the Toronto Blue Jays in their quest to improve the rotation.
Several contenders are going to be seeking starting pitching help at the deadline, and the Blue Jays seem like they are going to be one of them.
Despite being a bit inconsistent to start the season, they have found momentum at the right time and should be buyers this summer.
So far this year, Eflin has totaled a 6-2 record and 4.08 ERA. And while he might not be a No. 1 on a contending team, he would definitely boost Toronto's rotation.
The Orioles should at least get back a nice package of prospects if he is traded, whether that is from their division rivals or another team looking for a consistent veteran starter.
