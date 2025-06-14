Baltimore Orioles Top Prospect Seen as Mariners Trade Target by Former MLB Exec
The Baltimore Orioles look like a team that is going to be selling in the coming weeks ahead of the MLB trade deadline.
An early-season hole was dug, and they haven’t shown the ability to perform consistently enough on the field to get the job done and erase the deficit.
General manager Mike Elias will be under some pressure to make the most of what has been an awful situation this season. Expected to contend in the American League, the Orioles are instead closer to last place than a playoff spot.
More News: Orioles' Highly Touted Offseason Acquisition Set to Miss Another Rehab Game
Alas, not all hope is lost for the future.
Things may not have gone Baltimore’s way in 2025, but there is still a lot of talent on this roster to be excited about and build around. A little better injury luck and some shrewd moves by the front office ahead of the deadline, and the Orioles will be right back on track.
Several veterans are going to garner plenty of trade interest on the block that Baltimore can deal away.
More News: Could Baltimore Orioles Consider Trading Star Prospect to AL East Rivals?
Ryan O’Hearn, Cedric Mullins, Zach Eflin, Gregory Soto and Seranthony Dominguez are all set to be free agents and should be made available.
The front office could also go bolder, looking to flip some of their younger players who are currently blocked from getting consistent playing time for players who would help address other weaknesses.
Top prospect Coby Mayo would fall into that category, which is likely why Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) has listed him as a potential trade target for the Seattle Mariners ahead of the deadline.
More News: Orioles' Skipper Breaks Silence Gives Update on Star Pitcher's Injury Recovery
In need of some corner infield help, Mayo would be a great target for the reeling AL West squad.
The Mariners have built one of the best pitching staffs in baseball, but are lacking long-term building blocks for their offense.
That makes them an ideal trade partner for the Orioles, who have incredible positional player depth but are lacking in the pitching department.
More News: Baltimore Orioles Falling Future Star Can be Kansas City Royals Trade Target
Mayo hasn’t found any success at the Major League level yet, but was great in the minor leagues. A change of scenery could do him some good, and the chance to play consistently would help, too.
Given how much team control Mayo remains under, it would only make sense for Baltimore if they acquired a pitcher with a similar amount of control.
The Orioles have shown no inclination to part ways with top prospects, but until they get some pitching, it will be a major challenge to be contenders.
For more Orioles news, head over to Orioles On SI.