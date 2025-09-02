Rockies claim right-hander off waivers from Orioles
With less than a month left in the season, the Baltimore Orioles are down another pitching option.
On Tuesday, the Colorado Rockies announced they had claimed right-hander Roansy Contreras off waivers from Baltimore. He was designated for assignment by the Orioles last week.
Contreras, 25, is a former top prospect who debuted with the Pittsburgh Pirates late in the 2021 season. He put up solid numbers as a rookie but has bounced between organizations in recent years, posting a 4.63 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, and 7.6 K/9 rate across 239 career MLB innings.
After being waived five times over the course of the past offseason, Contreras spent spring training with the Orioles and remained with the organization after being removed from the 40-man roster and passing through waivers in March. He appeared in 28 games (14 starts) for Triple-A Norfolk, recording a 3.73 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, and 6.9 K/9 rate over 91.2 innings.
Last Wednesday, Contreras was added back to the Orioles’ 40-man roster and recalled for his first MLB action of the season. The right-hander tossed 4.1 innings of scoreless long relief that day, rendering him unavailable for at least a few days. Since he was out of minor league options, Baltimore could not send him down without first passing him through waivers.
Contreras showcased a five-pitch mix during his lone outing with Baltimore, led by a 96 mph four-seam fastball. That was his most effective pitch in 2024, according to Statcast’s run value (+5) metric. He also throws a sinker at roughly the same speed and rounds out his arsenal with an 89 mph changeup, 85 mph slider, and 79 mph curveball.
Colorado owns MLB’s worst collective ERA this season by a wide margin at 5.98, so the club could use help in both the rotation and bullpen — two roles Contreras can fill. As of Tuesday afternoon, the Washington Nationals were the only other team with an ERA above 5.00.
The Orioles are not in much better shape, ranking 26th in MLB with a 4.71 ERA this season. They replaced Contreras with recent waiver claim Shawn Dubin, and with rosters expanding to 28 for September call-ups, they also gained another long relief option as right-hander Albert Suárez was activated from the 60-day injured list.
Kyle Bradish has given the Orioles’ rotation a boost since returning from Tommy John surgery last week, tallying 15 strikeouts with four runs allowed over his first two starts. Fellow right-hander Tyler Wells is also set to make his first post-elbow surgery start Tuesday night, adding another positive development for their rotation depth.
But relief pitching is a concern now — and will remain one heading into the offseason — as star closer Félix Bautista is expected to miss at least 12 months recovering from shoulder surgery. The Orioles entered Tuesday with a 4.62 bullpen ERA.