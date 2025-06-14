Orioles Activate Gary Sanchez off Injured List, Option Backup to Triple-A
The Baltimore Orioles made a roster move ahead of Saturday's game.
In an announcement made by the team, they revealed Gary Sanchez has been activated off the 10-day injured list while Maverick Handley has been optioned back to Triple-A Norfolk.
Sanchez had been on the shelf since April 28 with what was deemed to be inflammation in his right wrist, and despite him getting the 10-day designation, it took him the entire month of May to rehab and get back healthy.
Prior to his injury, the slugger wasn't exactly turning heads.
In 13 games, he had a slash line of just .100/.200/.100 with no home runs and four RBI, not exactly the production the Orioles were expecting to get when they handed him a one-year, $8.5 million contract this past offseason.
During Sanchez's rehab assignment, he looked much better.
Even though he was facing much lesser competition, he still went 8-for-22 across his seven games with three of those hits being homers. He also hit a double and drove in eight runs.
Hopefully this gives him momentum he can bring with him back to Baltimore.
As for Handley, he wasn't exactly an offensive producer himself with just a .075/.136/.075 slash line in his 15 games. However, he seemed to be doing an excellent job with the pitching staff when he was behind the plate, giving the Orioles another high-end signal caller whenever Adley Rutschman needed a day off from catching.
The 27-year-old will now head back to Triple-A with things to work on offensively.
If he can take the .346/.433/.558 slash line he's had at that level this season and bring it with him to the Majors, then he'll be an intriguing option for Baltimore at some point down the line, especially if Sanchez gets hurt again or continues to struggle on offense.
