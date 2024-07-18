Orioles Announce Passing of Youngest All-Star Starting Pitcher
Jerry Walker, who made his Major League debut with the Baltimore Orioles when he was 18 years old and later worked as a front-office executive, recently passed away at 85 years old, the team announced.
Walker’s death was last weekend, just before the All-Star Game, which is where he enjoys a historical distinction.
When Walker made the American League All-Star team in 1959, he was named the starting pitcher of the second All-Star Game that year (from 1959-62 MLB played two All-Star Game).
At 20 years and 172 days old, he became the youngest starting pitcher in the game’s history, a distinction he still holds today. He was also the first Orioles pitcher to start an All-Star Game. Current ace Corbin Burnes started Tuesday's game.
Pittsburgh Pirates rookie Paul Skenes, who started for the National League in Tuesday’s game, became the sixth-youngest starting pitcher in the game.
In between the pair are Fernando Valenzuela, Dwight Gooden, Mark Fidrych and Vida Blue.
In that All-Star season, the third of his eight-year career in the Majors, he finished 11-10 with a 2.92 ERA in 30 games, 22 of which were starts. He struck out 100 and walked 52 in 182 innings. His final win that season was a 16-inning shutout.
The Ada, Okla., native was a “bonus baby” and signed straight out of high school with the Orioles after he graduated from Byng High School. He continued his education at East Central University but went straight to the Orioles and pitched in 1957 without spending time in the minors.
He was part of what became known as the “Kiddie Corps,” which included Milt Pappas, Steve Barber and Chuck Estrada.
He played four seasons for Baltimore, where he went 15-14 with a 3.33 ERA. The Orioles traded him to the Kansas City Athletics in a deal that brought the O’s future Oakland Athletics manager and Baseball Hall of Fame member Dick Williams.
He played two seasons with Kansas City and two more with Cleveland before his career ended in 1964. He finished with a career mark of 37-44 with a 4.36 ERA. While in Cleveland he saved pitcher Early Wynn’s 300th career win. Wynn is in the Baseball Hall of Fame.
After his career ended he moved into work behind the scenes in baseball, including a one-year stint in 1993 as general manager for the Detroit Tigers.
After that he served as the vice president and director of player personnel in the front office of the St. Louis Cardinals from 1995-2007 under Walt Jocketty. He worked for Jocketty again with Cincinnati from 2009-14 as a a vice president and special assistant.